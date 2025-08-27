Eritrea: Training To Pre-School Teachers

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with partners, is providing training to 1,106 pre-school teachers, 95% of whom are women, from the regions of Anseba, Gash Barka, Northern Red Sea, and Central. The training is being conducted at Hamelmalo College of Agriculture.

Mr. Dawit Kifleyesus, member of the Human Resources Development Department at the Ministry of Education and coordinator of the program, said that the objective of the training is to expand pre-schools and improve the teaching-learning process in the schools.

The trainees include women whose educational backgrounds range from grade eight to college education, as well as 300 female members of the 37th round of the national service.

Indicating that teaching, especially pre-school teaching, requires special talent, Mr. Dawit called on the trainees to properly apply the knowledge and skills they acquire in their future work.

Ambassador Abdella Musa, Governor of Anseba Region, underlined the significance of the Government's investment in human resources development and called on the trainees to live up to expectations. He also expressed the readiness of the regional administration to play its due part in the development of the sector.

