U.S. Syria Envoy Makes Visit to Lebanon

2025-08-27 04:54:31
(MENAFN) Tom Barrack, the U.S. envoy to Syria, touched down in southern Lebanon on Wednesday aboard a helicopter, according to Lebanese media.

His arrival prompted heightened security measures, with the Lebanese army deploying forces around the Francois Hajj Barracks and securing the northern entrance of Khiam town to safeguard the visit.

Though the specific objectives of Barrack’s trip remain undisclosed, he is joined by a high-level delegation, including U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Lindsey Graham, along with Congressman Joe Wilson.

The visit follows a controversial moment on Tuesday in Beirut, where Barrack, after talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Hezbollah’s disarmament, sparked backlash by telling a group of local journalists to “act civilized.” His remark ignited public outrage and demands for a formal apology.

