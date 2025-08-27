Anti-Semitism In Switzerland: 'You're Insulted But You're Not Supposed To Feel It'



Deutsch de Antisemitismus in der Schweiz:“Man wird beleidigt, darf es aber nicht sein” Original Read more: Antisemitismus in der Schweiz:“Man wird beleidigt, darf es aber nicht sein

Français fr Antisémitisme en Suisse: ((On est offensé, mais on n'a pas le droit de l'être)) Read more: Antisémitisme en Suisse: ((On est offensé, mais on n'a pas le droit de l'être)

Italiano it Vittime dell'antisemitismo in Svizzera:“Non ci si deve nascondere” Read more: Vittime dell'antisemitismo in Svizzera:“Non ci si deve nascondere Português pt Judeus suíços relatam medo crescente de ataques e insultos Read more: Judeus suíços relatam medo crescente de ataques e insulto

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Many Swiss Jews do not want to talk publicly about anti-Semitism for fear of insults, threats or attacks. Others are now breaking their silence and reporting rampant anti-Semitism. This content was published on August 27, 2025 - 09:00 6 minutes Simon Christen, SRF

“Hitler didn't finish the job”. Such statements were repeatedly heard at FC Hakoah junior football matches, says Sam Friedman, co-president of the club.

FC Hakoah, founded in 1922, is the largest Jewish football club in Switzerland. Anti-Semitism has no place in sport, says Friedman – but it is a reality and has been on the rise, he adds. Not only on the football pitch, but in general.

“Jews experience anti-Semitism more directly: from verbal abuse and serious assaults to attempted murder,” says the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) in its 2024 report on anti-SemitismExternal link .

Anti-Semitism at an unprecedented level

The sense of security among Jewish people and the security situation of Jewish institutions have deteriorated significantly, the report said. The SIG concluded that anti-Semitism in Switzerland is becoming entrenched at an unprecedented level.

Society and politicians have a duty to ensure the safety of Jewish life in Switzerland, it said.“There is not only a need for action but also a clear need to catch up,” said the SIG report.

It is not easy to find Jews who are willing to speak publicly about their experiences with anti-Semitism. For many, the fear of attracting the attention of anti-Semites is too great.

Gabriel Gutmann, co-director of a home for Jewish people with disabilities, is not intimidated, however. He regularly visits the synagogue to pray.“When I left the synagogue after prayer recently, I was accosted in a nasty way,” he says. Someone shouted“Heil Hitler” at him and called him a“Saujuden” (dirty Jew).

The last time he heard such insults was when he was in fourth grade. And now, suddenly, it happened again. He got a strange feeling and wondered if history was repeating itself.“At what point in history are we?” he asks.

October 7, 2023: peak of online anti-Semitism

The unprecedented wave of anti-Semitism that has swept across Europe was triggered by the terrorist attacks carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in Gaza.

The peak of global online anti-Semitism was measured on October 7, 2023, when Israel was attacked, even before the war in Gaza began. However, the SIG notes that the trigger in October 2023 had an impact throughout 2024.

“The persistent narrative that Swiss Jews are responsible for the war, the actions and the policies of Israel is particularly evident in the insults and statements,” stated the SIG.

This also includes the demand that Jews justify or distance themselves from this policy. In 2024, anti-Semitism in Switzerland reached an alarming peak, but it is not a new phenomenon .

More More Swiss Abroad Why more Jewish people in Switzerland are considering a move to Israel

This content was published on Mar 26, 2025 Anti-Semitism is not the main reason the Swiss community in Israel is growing. But more and more Jewish people are thinking about emigrating for this reason.

Read more: Why more Jewish people in Switzerland are considering a move to Israe