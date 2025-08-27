Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Syria Agree On Direct Cultural Cooperation

2025-08-27 02:05:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27.​ Azerbaijan's chargé d'affaires in Damascus, Elnur Shahhuseynov, met with the Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mohammad Yasin Saleh, the publication of the Azerbaijani Embassy of Azerbaijan on X said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on reviving cultural ties between the two countries.

“The revival of cultural relations between the two friendly nations, Azerbaijan and Syria, is an important step toward bridging a 12-year gap.

Together with the Minister of Culture of the Syrian Arab Republic, Mohammad Yasin Saleh, we agreed to establish direct contact between our Ministries of Culture to accelerate the implementation of projects and constructive initiatives that will bring our peoples even closer,” the embassy stated.

