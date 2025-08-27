Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Typhoon Kajiki Claims Seven Lives in Vietnam

Typhoon Kajiki Claims Seven Lives in Vietnam


2025-08-27 01:39:12
(MENAFN) The aftermath of Typhoon Kajiki has left seven people dead, one missing, and 34 injured, according to local media on Wednesday, as floodwaters and destruction spread across northern and central regions of the country.

Citing figures from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, media reported that the storm obliterated 15 homes and inflicted damage on more than 8,700 others. The destruction extended to 63 schools and eight healthcare centers, while over 81,500 hectares of rice paddies were flooded and around 2,000 livestock and poultry perished.

In response to the growing crisis, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an urgent directive for local governments to restore critical infrastructure—power, telecommunications, transport, schools, and medical services—and expedite the delivery of aid and home repairs. These efforts aim to stabilize affected areas before the school year begins.

Typhoon Kajiki, Vietnam’s fifth tropical cyclone this year, made landfall earlier in the week, hammering coastal provinces with torrential rainfall and powerful winds.

MENAFN27082025000045017169ID1109981348

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search