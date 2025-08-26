Chiriquí: Elderly Man With Alzheimer's Found After Intensive Search In Boquete

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) BOQUETE: An 82-year-old man, identified as Áxel Carrera and diagnosed with Alzheimer's, was found alive on the morning of Sunday, August 24, in Boquete, after having been missing since the previous day in the Francés Arriba area of ​​the Alto Boquete district in Chiriquí. According to the official report, his relatives noticed his absence between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, and after several hours of searching without results; they filed a complaint with the Boquete Ombudsman's Office at 7:30 p.m. An operation was immediately activated with rescue units from Sinaproc and the National Police.

On Sunday morning, at 9:08 a.m., the elderly man's son received a call alerting him that his father had been seen in the Cochea area, on a rural road used by ranchers. Minutes later, at 9:42 a.m., search teams located him. The National Civil Protection System paramedic provided initial medical attention on-site, confirming that he was conscious, identifying his son, and showing stable vital signs, although he had blisters on his feet and insect bites on his face. He was subsequently transferred to MINSA-CAPSI for specialized treatment. This discovery comes amid a worrying situation in the Boquete district, where three people are still reported missing: Sandra Denham, 74; Juan González, 42; and Quintín Santamaría, 86, whose cases remain under investigation by authorities.