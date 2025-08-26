Interactive QR Packaging Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 7.1% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Interactive QR Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Interactive QR Packaging Market?

The market for interactive QR packaging has significantly expanded in the past few years. The market, which will jump from $4.74 billion in 2024 to an estimated $5.10 billion in 2025, is expected to grow rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include the surge in mobile smartphone adoption, expansion of e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, enhanced digital marketing and advertisement, increased usage in the food and beverage sector, as well as the introduction of contactless solutions.

The market size for interactive QR packaging is forecasted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with estimates projecting it to reach $6.72 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The upward trajectory during the forecast period is likely due to a variety of factors including the increasing acceptance within the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, regulatory demands for transparency in product information, an amplified emphasis on brand uniqueness and experience, the evolution of IoT and connected packaging, and the rising usage of sustainable packaging. In the same forecast period, significant trends encompass advancements in artificial intelligence and its incorporation with augmented reality, enhancements in QR code technology, growth in AI and data analytic fields, the combination of QR codes and IoT sensors, and the use of blockchain technology for verifying product authenticity.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Interactive QR Packaging Market?

The growing acceptance of eco-friendly packaging is anticipated to boost the expansion of the interactive QR packaging industry. Green packaging is an earth-friendly approach to packaging which minimizes harmful effects on the environment. This eco-friendly methodology is increasingly being adopted due to heightened environmental consciousness, with both customers and businesses aiming to cut down on plastic waste and reduce their ecological footprint. Interactive QR packaging bolsters the green packaging initiative as it allows companies to digitally convey comprehensive recycling guidelines and information on sustainability, thereby minimizing the requirement for superfluous printed matter and encouraging environmentally conscious consumer practices. For example, Protega Global Ltd., a UK-based packaging firm, reported in January 2023 that 81% of shoppers are demanding sustainable packaging, and 73% of UK patrons particularly regard paper or cardboard packaging as a primary aspect of a brand's sustainability. Consequently, the rising acceptance of green packaging is facilitating thegrowth of the interactive QR packaging industry.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Interactive QR Packaging Market?

Major players in the Interactive QR Packaging Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Ball Corporation

. Amcor plc

. Berry Global Inc.

. Crown Holdings Inc.

. Oji Holdings Corporation

. Stora Enso Oyj

. Mondi plc

. Graphic Packaging Holding Company

. DS Smith Limited

. Avery Dennison Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Interactive QR Packaging Industry?

Key players in the interactive QR packaging market, such as Lipton, are prioritizing the development of innovative technologies, including QR code-enabled connected packaging. This focus aims to boost customer involvement, provide immediate access to product details, and back supply chain openness. Connected packaging activated by QR codes is a smart packaging approach which connects physical items to digital content via QR codes, augmenting customer interaction, product transparency, and brand interaction. For example, in November 2023, Lipton, a Dutch company known for its tea and herbal beverages, rolled out QR code-enabled connected packaging. This allowed consumers to use QR codes on Lipton's tea products to get to engaging digital content and customized experiences. Moreover, this venture aims to heighten consumer involvement by integrating engaging components like gamified promotions, instructive videos, loyalty schemes, and messaging about sustainability adapted to each market. The initiative also supports Lipton in collecting important customer data, and stresses the brand's commitment to sustainability by teaching users about environmental efforts and correct recycling methods.

What Segments Are Covered In The Interactive QR Packaging Market Report?

The interactive qr packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging

2) By Material Type: Paper And Paperboard, Plastics, Glass, Metal

3) By QR Code Functionality: Authentication And Anti-Counterfeiting, Product Information And Transparency, Consumer Engagement And Gamification, Loyalty Programs And Discounts, Track And Trace Solutions, Smart Packaging With AR Or VR Integration

4) By Technology In QR Codes: Static QR Codes, Dynamic QR Codes , Blockchain-Based QR Codes

5) By End Use Industry: Industrial, Automotive, Food And Beverages, Healthcare, Electronics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Primary Packaging: Bottles, Cans, Sachets, Pouches, Blister Packs, Ampoules, Tubes

2) By Secondary Packaging: Cartons, Boxes, Wraps, Sleeves, Carriers, Trays

3) By Tertiary Packaging: Pallets, Crates, Stretch Wraps, Corrugated Shipping Containers, Bulk Containers

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Interactive QR Packaging Market?

In the Interactive QR Packaging Global Market Report of 2025, Asia-Pacific region led in terms of market size for the reporting year. It is also expected to witness substantial growth. The report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

