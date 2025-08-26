Preferred Strategies Evolves To Quicklaunch Analytics, Launches New Domain Quicklaunchanalytics

MENAFN - GetNews)



Preferred Strategies has officially transitioned to QuickLaunch Analytics and launched its new domain, QuickLaunchAnalytics. The move underscores the company's evolution into a future-ready Enterprise Analytics Platform (EAP) provider focused on breaking down data silos, reducing analytics costs, and accelerating time to insight for enterprises. Customers and partners can now access all services and resources at the new domain, with seamless redirects and full continuity of support.

Soquel, CA - August 26, 2025 - QuickLaunch Analytics (formerly Preferred Strategies), a long-standing provider of enterprise business intelligence solutions, today announced the official launch of its new domain, QuickLaunchAnalytics, marking its evolution into QuickLaunch Analytics . The domain transition from PreferredStrategies to QuickLaunchAnalytics reinforces the company's mission to deliver a future-ready Enterprise Analytics Platform (EAP) that accelerates time to insight and eliminates costly data silos.

With its Foundation and Application Pack solutions, the company enables organizations to integrate ERP, CRM, and enterprise-wide data into a single source of truth, reducing manual workflows and providing a governed self-service framework for analytics adoption. By leveraging automated data pipelines, cloud data Lakehouse architectures, and enterprise-grade Power BI semantic models, QuickLaunch Analytics delivers a cost-effective enterprise analytics platform designed to scale with business growth.

“Our move to QuickLaunchAnalytics is about more than a new domain-it represents our vision to empower organizations with a unified and AI-ready data architecture,” said Richard Yonkers, CRO of QuickLaunch Analytics.“As businesses demand faster ERP and CRM insights, lower analytics costs, and scalable analytics platforms, we are leading with solutions that simplify implementation and accelerate outcomes.”

The transition from PreferredStrategies is designed to be seamless. All website traffic will be automatically redirected to QuickLaunchAnalytics, and customer portals and support services remain unchanged. All company email addresses have been updated to the new @QuickLaunchanalytics domain, with legacy addresses continuing to forward indefinitely to ensure uninterrupted communication.

The rebrand and domain change build on the company's 20+ years of expertise in business intelligence, data warehousing, and analytics platform development. With pre-built solutions for JD Edwards, NetSuite, Salesforce, OneStream, and Viewpoint Vista; QuickLaunch Analytics helps enterprises overcome BI complexity, break down organizational data silos, and establish a unified view of business data across systems.

QuickLaunch Analytics invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to explore the new website at and update bookmarks, directories, and records to reflect the new domain.

About QuickLaunch Analytics

QuickLaunch Analytics provides a complete enterprise analytics platform that empowers organizations to transform complex data into trusted, actionable insights. Its flagship Foundation Pack and Applicaiton Pack solutions integrate siloed ERP and CRM data into a unified, AI-ready data architecture, enabling governed self-service analytics that accelerate time-to-value. By combining automated data pipelines, a modern data Lakehouse, and pre-built Power BI models, QuickLaunch Analytics helps businesses reduce analytics costs, automate manual workflows, and drive profitability through smarter, data-driven decisions.

