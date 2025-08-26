Agentui Launches The First End-To-End AI Automation Platform, Aiming To Revolutionize Internal Tools For Teams Everywhere
AgentUI has officially launched its groundbreaking AI-powered internal tool builder, empowering non-technical teams to design dashboards, workflows, and automations-simply by chatting.
Users can build everything from internal CRMs and lead trackers to document bots and maintenance dashboards-without writing a single line of code.
“We built AgentUI to bring automation superpowers to the 99%-the small teams, the agencies managing leads, the operators buried in manual work,” said Nessim Btesh, Founder of AgentUI.“If you can describe it, you can build it.”
Key Features:
AI-Powered: Generate front-end + Automation + back-end logic via chat
Dashboard & Form Builder: Instantly publish internal tools to your team
Enterprise-Ready: On-premise deployments, audit logs, RBAC
Integrations: WhatsApp, Outlook, Shopify, Google Sheets, S3, Dropbox, and more
AgentUI is already powering automations across marketing agencies, solar installers, e-commerce shops, and compliance teams. The platform is available via cloud and on-premise deployments with flexible usage-based or license pricing.
Upcoming Releases:
Affiliate program with 20% commission
App store with prebuilt automations (“blueprints”)
Deep integrations with Shopify, Google Drive, and More
For more information or to request a demo, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment