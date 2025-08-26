Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Agentui Launches The First End-To-End AI Automation Platform, Aiming To Revolutionize Internal Tools For Teams Everywhere


2025-08-26 07:08:56
AgentUI has officially launched its groundbreaking AI-powered internal tool builder, empowering non-technical teams to design dashboards, workflows, and automations-simply by chatting.

Users can build everything from internal CRMs and lead trackers to document bots and maintenance dashboards-without writing a single line of code.

“We built AgentUI to bring automation superpowers to the 99%-the small teams, the agencies managing leads, the operators buried in manual work,” said Nessim Btesh, Founder of AgentUI.“If you can describe it, you can build it.”

Key Features:

AI-Powered: Generate front-end + Automation + back-end logic via chat

Dashboard & Form Builder: Instantly publish internal tools to your team

Enterprise-Ready: On-premise deployments, audit logs, RBAC

Integrations: WhatsApp, Outlook, Shopify, Google Sheets, S3, Dropbox, and more

AgentUI is already powering automations across marketing agencies, solar installers, e-commerce shops, and compliance teams. The platform is available via cloud and on-premise deployments with flexible usage-based or license pricing.

Upcoming Releases:

Affiliate program with 20% commission

App store with prebuilt automations (“blueprints”)

Deep integrations with Shopify, Google Drive, and More

For more information or to request a demo, visit

