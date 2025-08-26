EU Commission Pledges Swift Opening Of First Negotiation Cluster With Ukraine
According to Kos, the discussion involved a constructive exchange of views regarding Ukraine's reform agenda and its path toward EU membership.
“I underlined the need to sustain reforms and reiterated the Commission's commitment to open the first cluster as soon as possible,” the Commissioner wrote.
She added that the parties discussed“concrete next steps” and agreed to continue regular dialogue.Read also: Zelensky, U4U parliamentarians chart next steps for Ukraine's EU membership talks
Previously, Ukrinform reported that today in Brussels, Marta Kos met with the heads of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), Oleksandr Klymenko and Semen Kryvonos.
