Recruiting For Good Launches Cost Saving Staffing Service For US Nonprofits

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good launches donation based recruiting service for nonprofits hiring professional staff in the U.S to help employ Americans.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund The sweetest gigs; a meaningful work program for talented kids in LA.Recruiting for Good is launching sweet employment solution ( ).starting Labor Day to New Years, Recruiting for Good will help nonprofits find and hire professional staff. When a successful hire has been made; the nonprofit will make a $500 donation to fund The Sweetest Gigs (Donation based recruiting ).How Nonprofits participate in Donation Based Recruiting?Starting Labor Day to New Years1.Nonprofits send open positions to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.2. Recruiting for Good will submit 3 qualified candidates to nonprofit per open position.3. When a successful hire has been made; nonprofit will make a $500 donation to fund The Sweetest Gigs.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "I am using my recruiting talent for Good; to help employ Americans . Love staffing with a purpose? Join the club!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program)! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Since March 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful mentoring work program for talented kids that teach sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. (to learn about gigs in 2026 visit ).Kids Who Successfully Complete The Sweetest GigsLove work, learn to earn ('my contribution is valuable'), celebrate their achievements, create positive experiences that last a lifetime, discover themselves (their passion, purpose, and play), grow from within, have fun fulfilling experiences; make Mom, Dad, and grandparents too...Proud.In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest LA Treat 3 Years of Dining Delivered to learn more visit (earn '3' $1,000 gift cards for DoorDash, UberEats, or Grubhub).

