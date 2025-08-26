TELYON's Rapid National Expansion Earns Spot On Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest Growing Companies

TELYON Commercial Solar Site in California

With projects in over 20 states, TELYON has partnered with some of the nation's largest companies to integrate renewable energy into business operations.

- Andrew ChesterOLD SAYBROOK, CT, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In just five years, TELYON , a Connecticut-based renewable energy development firm, has established itself as a clean energy powerhouse, actively developing commercial and industrial solar projects in over 20 states. That exponential year-over-year growth has now earned TELYON a coveted place on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America.TELYON has built a reputation for delivering fully integrated energy solutions, specializing in solar energy, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure, and microgrids. TELYON manages every stage of the process in-house, from project origination, engineering and design, through construction execution management, procurement, financing, to ongoing asset management.“The past several years have brought unprecedented times to our industry, capital markets, supply chains, and more. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and the trust our clients place in us,” said Andrew Chester , CEO of TELYON.“We remain committed to delivering reliable, end-to-end renewable energy solutions that help commercial and industrial customers achieve their energy and sustainability goals.”TELYON's comprehensive approach - combining deep technical expertise, flexible financing options, and long-term operational support - has positioned the company as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to take control of their energy future.“In an industry that's constantly evolving, our growth reflects our ability to adapt, innovate, and consistently deliver value,” Chester added.“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an exciting milestone, and we're just getting started.”For more information or to see the complete list, visit inc/inc5000 .About TELYONFounded in 2020, TELYON provides turnkey solar and energy storage solutions for commercial and industrial clients nationwide. Headquartered in Old Saybrook, CT, TELYON delivers end-to-end project development services to simplify the clean energy transition and deliver measurable results for its customers.

