The Hemp Doctor's Kayo Line Delivers A Sweet Knockout With New Delta 9 Krispy Bites

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor adds the latest contender to its high-potency edible Kayo line: the Kayo Delta 9 Krispy Bites . Packed with nostalgia, flavor, and a knockout dose of Delta 9 THC, these chewy marshmallow cereal squares deliver both taste and punch in equal measure.

Each resealable pouch holds 10 snack-sized treats, each infused with 25mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC , for a total of 250mg per bag. The ample quantity and convenient resealable design make them perfect for sharing with friends or saving for later enjoyment.

“Kayo is all about delivering high-potency products with standout flavors and quality you can count on. Every product in this line is designed to hit hard, with bold flavors and potent cannabinoid profiles that are anything but subtle. Krispy Bites brings that same standard, offering a familiar, nostalgic snack with a Delta 9 twist,” said Robert Shade, Founder of The Hemp Doctor.

Krispy Bites deliver an ooey gooey, throwback indulgence with no hempy aftertaste, just pure, dessert-like bliss.

Available in three crave-worthy flavors:



Fruit Explosion : A rainbow burst of fruity fun that instantly takes you back to childhood.

Cinnamon Churro : Sweet, spicy, and utterly addictive in the best way. Lux Cocoa Crush : Rich, decadent, and perfect for chocolate lovers who crave more than just dessert.



Whether you're heading out for a weekend adventure or staying in for a chill night, Krispy Bites are the sweet sucker punch you'll actually want to see coming.

Kayo Delta 9 Krispy Bites are now available online at thehempdoctor.com and in select North Carolina locations, including Huntersville , Concord , Mooresville , and Salisbury . For bulk orders, Kayo Delta 9 Krispy Bites can be ordered here: .

The Kayo (KO) Line: Built for Heavy Hitters

The Hemp Doctor's Kayo line features high-potency hemp products that exceed the ordinary. Literally, Kayo alludes to“KO” or knockout. It's not for the faint of heart. It's for the ones who want flavor, potency, and satisfaction without compromise.

The Kayo line includes products such as freeze pops, brownies, gummies, drink mixes, carts, and disposable vapes . Each is crafted for bold flavor and a powerful experience.

Check out the complete Kayo list:



Kayo Freeze Pops : Icy pops infused with 25mg of Delta 9 per pop.

Kayo Brownies : Available in two variants-200mg D9 brownie bar or 175mg D9 and 50mg CBD per peanut butter and jelly cookie bar.

Kayo Rapid Release THC Blend Gummies : Two curated mind states; energizing and relaxing

Kayo 25MG Delta 9 THC Drink Mix : Fast-acting, easy-to-mix THC powder.

Kayo Limited 3-Gram Disposable Vape : A sleek, portable vape that delivers a knockout mix of D8, D9, THCP, HHC, and live rosin blend.

Kayo Original 3-Gram Disposable Vape : A discreet and pocket-friendly vape with six strain options to choose from.

Kayo Live Resin Disposable Vape : This vape is available in five premium strains. Kayo THC Cartridges : 510-threaded Kayo cartridges available in six strains.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor has been providing quality hemp-derived products since 2018. The North Carolina-based company is known for offering cannabinoid products ranging from the best THCA flower to pre-rolls , concentrates, gummies, vapes, and more.

The company stands out for its dedication to producing quality products at par with customer satisfaction. With over 100,000 satisfied returning customers, thousands of subscribers, 5,000+ five-star Yotpo reviews, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, The Hemp Doctor has positioned itself as a leader in the industry.

As a company strictly adhering to lawful and safe human consumption, The Hemp Doctor's array of products undergoes third-party DEA-certified lab testing.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Tara Phoenix

...

+1 917-797-8347

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at