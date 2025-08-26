Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania Names Inga Ruginiene as New PM

2025-08-26 09:23:44
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s parliament on Tuesday endorsed Inga Ruginiene, the current minister of social security and labor, as the nation’s next prime minister, following the resignation of the previous government.

The 44-year-old Social Democrat was confirmed after receiving parliamentary backing. Ruginiene now has up to 15 days to deliver a proposed Cabinet lineup to the legislature, in coordination with the president.

Her appointment will be formalized once the president issues an official decree, and she and her newly formed Cabinet take the oath of office before the parliament.

Ruginiene, who entered parliament in 2024, previously led the Lithuanian Trade Union Confederation before transitioning into politics.

The leadership shake-up was prompted by the August 4 resignation of former Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, which led to the automatic dismissal of his entire Cabinet.

Just two days later, on August 6, the presidium of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) selected Ruginiene as its nominee to replace Paluckas.

Her appointment is backed by a newly formed ruling coalition comprised of the LSDP, Nemunas Dawn, the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, and the Christian Families Alliance, which signed a coalition agreement on Monday.

