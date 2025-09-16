Fed Meeting Date: Here's When FOMC's Rate Decision Will Be Announced, And What You Should Expect

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will review the latest economic data on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine whether an interest rate cut is needed.

While the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve is already underway, the outcome is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Markets widely expect the central bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The CME FedWatch tool indicates a 96.1% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut.

