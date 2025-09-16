Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fed Meeting Date: Here's When FOMC's Rate Decision Will Be Announced, And What You Should Expect

2025-09-16 03:15:36
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will review the latest economic data on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine whether an interest rate cut is needed.

While the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve is already underway, the outcome is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Markets widely expect the central bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The CME FedWatch tool indicates a 96.1% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut.

