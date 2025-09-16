Fed Meeting Date: Here's When FOMC's Rate Decision Will Be Announced, And What You Should Expect
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will review the latest economic data on Tuesday and Wednesday to determine whether an interest rate cut is needed.
While the two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve is already underway, the outcome is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET. Markets widely expect the central bank to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The CME FedWatch tool indicates a 96.1% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut.
Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment