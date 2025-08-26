Jordan's Exports To Syria Up By 405% In H1 2025-Dos

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 26 (Petra) -Jordan's exports to the Syrian market continue to record "significant" leaps, increasing by 404.8% during the January-June period of this year.Monitored by "Petra," foreign trade data issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed a surge in national exports to Syria during the first half of this year, reaching JD106 million, compared to JD21 million during the same period last year.Conversely, the value of the Kingdom's imports from Syria over the same period amounted to JD46 million, compared to JD26 million in H1 last year, registering a 76.9% increase.Jordanian exports to Syria are mainly concentrated in construction industries and materials, mainly cement, iron, marble, tiles, paints, and pipes, as well as electrical equipment, foodstuffs and agricultural and chemical products.