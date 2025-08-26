Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japanese FM Set To Visit Uzbekistan To Launch Strategic Dialogue

2025-08-26 09:06:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 26. Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on August 26–27, marking the first trip by a Japanese foreign minister to Tashkent in three years, Trend reports via Japanese MFA.

During the visit, Iwaya is scheduled to meet with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov. The two ministers will chair the inaugural strategic dialogue between their foreign policy agencies, focusing on expanding cooperation in politics, economics, culture and coordinated responses to international challenges.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Iwaya stressed that Japan intends to continue supporting Uzbekistan's economic reforms through infrastructure development, the promotion of“green” technologies, personnel training and improving social services. He noted that relations between the two countries rest on a foundation of historical ties, friendship and mutual trust.

“I have long dreamed of visiting Uzbekistan and am glad that this opportunity has finally presented itself,” the minister said, expressing confidence that the visit will become a turning point in strengthening the strategic partnership and advancing bilateral and multilateral projects.

