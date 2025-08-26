Japanese FM Set To Visit Uzbekistan To Launch Strategic Dialogue
During the visit, Iwaya is scheduled to meet with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov. The two ministers will chair the inaugural strategic dialogue between their foreign policy agencies, focusing on expanding cooperation in politics, economics, culture and coordinated responses to international challenges.
Speaking ahead of the visit, Iwaya stressed that Japan intends to continue supporting Uzbekistan's economic reforms through infrastructure development, the promotion of“green” technologies, personnel training and improving social services. He noted that relations between the two countries rest on a foundation of historical ties, friendship and mutual trust.
“I have long dreamed of visiting Uzbekistan and am glad that this opportunity has finally presented itself,” the minister said, expressing confidence that the visit will become a turning point in strengthening the strategic partnership and advancing bilateral and multilateral projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment