Tajikistan Inaugurates ADB-Supported Obigarm-Nurobod Road
The 75-kilometer strategic route is part of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 2, 3, and 5, aimed at boosting regional trade and integration.
Obigarm-Nurobod road connects the capital with the administrative centers of Nurobod, Rasht, Sangvor, Tajikabad, and Lakhsh districts, while facilitating trade between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and improving regional transit. The road serves as a vital lifeline for thousands of residents, providing safer access to jobs, hospitals, schools, and markets.
The project reflects multi-donor cooperation, with financing from ADB, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the OPEC Fund.
According to the Tajik president's administration, previously, travel along the old route through the Rasht Valley posed serious risks, including rockfalls, icy roads, landslides, and other hazards during spring and winter. These conditions limited socio-economic development in the region and created significant obstacles for local residents.
As part of the upgrade, the road has been built to third-class technical standards, with a width of 12 meters. Three tunnels and 14 bridges, spanning a total of approximately 1,150 meters, have been constructed to overcome natural obstacles and ensure uninterrupted movement of people and goods.
Additionally, an 11-kilometer section from the Rogun-Obigarm junction to the center of Rogun city has been asphalted. This improvement enhances local infrastructure, facilitates traffic flow, and strengthens connections between Rogun and surrounding regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Spycloud Launches Consumer Idlink Product To Empower Financial Institutions To Combat Fraud With Holistic Identity Intelligence
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- $MBG Token Supply Reduced By 4.86M In First Buyback And Burn By Multibank Group
- Superconducting Materials Market Size, Trends, Global Industry Overview, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
- What Does The Europe Cryptocurrency Market Report Reveal For 2025?
- ROVR Releases Open Dataset To Power The Future Of Spatial AI, Robotics, And Autonomous Systems
CommentsNo comment