Tajikistan Inaugurates ADB-Supported Obigarm-Nurobod Road

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, officially inaugurated the first two sections of the Obigarm-Nurobod road, supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports via the ADB.

The 75-kilometer strategic route is part of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridors 2, 3, and 5, aimed at boosting regional trade and integration.

Obigarm-Nurobod road connects the capital with the administrative centers of Nurobod, Rasht, Sangvor, Tajikabad, and Lakhsh districts, while facilitating trade between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan and improving regional transit. The road serves as a vital lifeline for thousands of residents, providing safer access to jobs, hospitals, schools, and markets.

The project reflects multi-donor cooperation, with financing from ADB, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the OPEC Fund.

According to the Tajik president's administration, previously, travel along the old route through the Rasht Valley posed serious risks, including rockfalls, icy roads, landslides, and other hazards during spring and winter. These conditions limited socio-economic development in the region and created significant obstacles for local residents.

As part of the upgrade, the road has been built to third-class technical standards, with a width of 12 meters. Three tunnels and 14 bridges, spanning a total of approximately 1,150 meters, have been constructed to overcome natural obstacles and ensure uninterrupted movement of people and goods.

Additionally, an 11-kilometer section from the Rogun-Obigarm junction to the center of Rogun city has been asphalted. This improvement enhances local infrastructure, facilitates traffic flow, and strengthens connections between Rogun and surrounding regions.