Scality Day 2025 Celebrating 10 Years Of Global Innovation Driving AI & Cyber-Resilient Storage

SAN FRANCISCO and PARIS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era when AI and cyber resilience are essential, Scality will mark the 10th anniversary of Scality Day on October 16, 2025 in Paris . This flagship global event will bring together customers, partners, and industry thought leaders from more than 20 countries for a day of insights, innovation and connection. Over 300 attendees will unite in the City of Light to explore real-world AI and cyber-resilience strategies they can put into practice today with Scality.

Hosted at the historic Institut de France, directly across the Seine river from the Louvre, the global gathering will feature keynote presentations, live demonstrations, and exclusive networking opportunities, all designed to showcase the future of AI and cyber-resilient storage.

Highlights:



Real customer use cases showcasing how Scality's RING and ARTESCA deliver value in production

Live demos of Scality's flagship platforms

1:1 meetings with Scality leadership, product teams, and solution experts Premium networking in an iconic Paris venue

Confirmed event sponsors: Veeam, OVH, Supermicro, HPE, Loadbalancer

Don't miss: Nvidia joins us for a lively discussion on the future of AI with Scality

Seats are filling quickly as attendees from across the globe secure their place at one of the industry's most anticipated events.

Full agenda & registration:

More about Scality Day

First held in 2015, Scality Day is the company's flagship annual event - brings colleagues together to share best practices and new innovations. This milestone 10th edition celebrates a decade of collaboration and impact, showcasing real-world customer successes, cutting-edge insights in AI and cyber-resilient storage, and the next frontier of multiscale data infrastructure.

Last year's event, Scality Day customers shared their perspectives, such as:

“An engaging day that opens up new opportunities to plan ahead, full of insights.”

“The atmosphere was electric with very inspiring presentations throughout the day.”

About Scality

Scality solves organizations' biggest data storage challenges - growth, security, performance, and cost. Designed for end-to-end cyber resilience, only Scality S3 object storage with CORE5 safeguards data at every level of the system, from API to architecture. Its patented MultiScale Architecture enables limitless, independent scalability in all critical dimensions to meet the unpredictable demands of modern workloads. The world's most discerning companies depend on Scality to accelerate high-performance AI initiatives, optimize cloud deployments, and defend their data with confidence. Recognized as a leader by Gartner, Scality software is reliable, secure, and sustainable. Follow us on LinkedIn . Visit and our blog .

Media Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista Public Relations for Scality

805.440.6587

