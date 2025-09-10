MENAFN - The Conversation) James Parkes Professor of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations, University of Southampton Profile Articles Activity

Tony Kushner is Professor in the Parkes Institute for the Study of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations and History Department at the University of Southampton. He has written widely on the British Jewish experience, especially social history and comparative migration. His most recent books are The Battle of Britishness: Migrant Journeys since 1685 (Manchester University Press, 2012) and Journeys from the Abyss: The Holocaust and Forced Migration from the 1880s to the Present (Liverpool University Press, 2017). He is currently working on a study of a Jewish triple murderer and, with Dr Aimee Bunting, Co-Presents to the Holocaust. He is co-editor of the journal Patterns of Prejudice and deputy editor of Jewish Culture and History.

Tony's latest book is The Jewish Pedlar. An Untold Criminal History:

–present James Parkes Professor of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations, University of Southampton

