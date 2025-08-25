TESTAIFY EXPANDS ACCESS TO ITS AI-NATIVE TESTING PLATFORM
Testaify expands managed rollout beyond the initial waitlist as early results deliver on the promise of faster, continuous system testing.
MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Testaify, the AI-native platform for autonomous software testing, is opening access beyond its initial waitlist, marking another significant milestone in its managed rollout. This next phase comes in response to growing demand and strong early results from early adopters.
Since launch, Testaify has helped engineering teams accelerate their testing efforts by discovering applications, generating intelligent tests, and delivering actionable findings-without requiring scripts, training, or complex configuration.
Sigma Solve cofounder Prerak Parikh, a Testaify investor turned customer, says, "Teaming up with Testaify offers us a head start in using AI to improve product quality through testing as we deliver enterprise-level development services to our customers. Our investment in Testaify aligns with our business objectives because it'll help us improve the quality of our work, boost our margins, and grow our revenue streams as we develop a reseller relationship with Testaify over time. It's critical to our mission to deliver better customer outcomes, and AI is the obvious next step."
Unlike other AI testing tools that require extensive setup, ongoing maintenance, and often long-term training under consulting agreements, Testaify provides a fully self-contained, truly autonomous solution that can begin testing in under five minutes. Teams using Testaify are seeing improvements in coverage, speed, and defect detection. COO and Co-Founder, Rafael E. Santos, explains, "Get expert-level testing without the expert-level budget. Testaify's intelligent testing swarm delivers thorough, high-quality coverage that traditionally requires large QA teams. Your existing team gets supercharged testing capabilities with virtually no additional manual work."
Key Capabilities:
-
Autonomous application discovery-no training or manual intervention required
Intelligent test generation using advanced software testing techniques
Human-readable test steps and visual replays for faster defect triage
Continuous adaptation to product changes across builds and releases
Now Accepting New Customers
While the platform remains in managed rollout, Testaify is actively onboarding new teams and expanding access to its flagship plan, Testaify Growth , which offers unlimited monthly testing for one web app with up to ten parallel workers using proven testing methodologies.
Teams interested in getting started can book a walkthrough or watch the 4-minute demo to see the platform in action by visiting our updated website at . It is time to join the bug hunt!
About Testaify, Inc.: Testaify is an AI-native testing platform that delivers faster, more accurate, less labor-intensive comprehensive testing – no additional tools or documentation required! Led by seasoned technology leaders, Testaify enables software development teams to improve product quality measurably. With a strategic presence in Miami, Florida, and an expert team of AI professionals, Testaify is at the forefront of software testing innovation. Our mission is to fix testing forever because end users deserve high-quality software. Learn more at .
