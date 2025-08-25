Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-17 August 25 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Bhagyathara BT-17: Bhagyathara is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Bhagyathara BT-17 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Karunya Plus lottery is "BT." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Let us take a look at the results of Bhagyathara BT-17 on August 25:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

BL 377084 (KOZHIKKODE)

Consolation Prize: Rs 5000

BA 377084

BB 377084

BC 377084

BD 377084

BE 377084

BF 377084

BG 377084

BH 377084

BJ 377084

BK 377084

BM 377084

2nd Prize: Rs 30 lakh

BK 605769 (IDUKKI)

3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

BF 234394 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

0376 0524 2003 3602 3630 3735 4141 5007 6072 6113 6799 6867 7409 7411 7463 8305 8711 8900 9415 9645

5th Prize: Rs 2,000

0414 1945 3410 3421 4388 9342

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0212 0799 0969 1340 1531 1629 2812 2859 3480 3483 4308 4763 5044 5099 5258 6140 6202 6476 6844 7452 7751 7918 8061 8403 8430 8634 8866 9029 9060 9928

7th Prize: Rs 500

0076 0100 0124 0189 0360 0392 0408 0419 0589 0629 0717 0802 1192 1299 1435 1453 1747 1753 1783 1799 1841 1871 2211 2391 2457 2616 2777 3048 3219 3280 3505 3890 4440 4820 4928 5371 5491 5641 5676 5685 5804 5851 6073 6309 6331 6468 6793 6820 7091 7162 7177 7204 7231 7421 7501 7557 7797 7959 8047 8197 8223 8431 8862 8901 9182 9306 9336 9343 9368 9393 9431 9664 9780 9824 9920 9996

8th Prize: Rs 200

0134 0211 0511 0597 0700 0769 0805 0817 0965 0985 1278 1491 1563 1571 1618 1856 1924 2111 2392 2501 2636 2641 2754 2819 3004 3160 3718 3724 4023 4063 4245 4685 4741 4815 4817 5063 5066 5072 5162 5180 5624 5643 5692 5706 5733 6024 6032 6074 6268 6280 6583 6829 6843 7171 7173 7192 7351 7485 7496 7550 7628 7645 7761 7843 7987 8100 8210 8220 8253 8332 8335 8346 8387 8409 8510 8513 8574 8629 8750 8765 8808 9057 9086 9091 9120 9407 9416 9438 9535 9576 9600 9792 9840 9968

9th Prize: Rs 100

0102 0239 0367 0609 0758 0825 0892 0991 1113 1130 1169 1186 1228 1247 1355 1512 1538 1541 1720 1732 1905 2015 2242 2303 2418 2432 2498 2550 2571 2576 2578 2770 2793 2795 2855 2870 2910 2994 3000 3013 3061 3233 3237 3256 3303 3385 3473 3527 3539 3569 3570 3817 3886 3914 3948 3956 4088 4205 4239 4247 4248 4317 4351 4358 4475 4540 4576 4683 4751 4759 4811 5069 5107 5132 5248 5278 5319 5330 5356 5378 5387 5591 5615 5633 5693 5827 5927 6000 6020 6057 6326 6422 6481 6491 6533 6570 6632 6854 7042 7071 7073 7104 7122 7149 7305 7445 7450 7558 7634 7741 7828 7910 7989 8091 8092 8326 8547 8591 8617 8645 8718 8809 8815 8932 8935 8973 9102 9190 9194 9269 9278 9290 9313 9356 9420 9437 9451 9555 9608 9669 9758 9795 9843 9911

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.