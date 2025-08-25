Multiple Journalists Killed By Israeli Strikes On Gaza Hospital
Mariam Dagga, 33 freelanced for the AP since the Gaza war began, as well as other news outlets.
Dagga reported on Nasser Hospital doctors struggling to save children with no prior health issues who were wasting away from starvation.
Al Jazeera confirmed that its journalist Mohammed Salam was among those who were killed in the Nasser hospital strike. Reuters reported that its contractor cameraman Hussam al-Masri was also killed in the strike. Photographer Hatem Khaled, who was also a Reuters contractor, was wounded, the news agency reported.
The Israel-Hamas has been one of the bloodiest conflicts for media workers, with a total of 192 journalists killed in Gaza in the 22-month conflict, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Comparatively, 18 journalists have been killed so far in the Russia-Ukraine war, according to the CPJ.Read Also SC Protects Journalists Siddharth Varadarajan, Karan Thapar Booked In Assam Israel Approves Settlement Project That Could Divide West Bank
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office and Israeli military refused to comment on the incident. (AP)
