Atlas Lithium's Critical Minerals Subsidiary Delivers Exceptional Rare Earths Grades And Premium Graphite Concentrate In Initial Reporting

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2025) - Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or "Company"), a leading lithium development company advancing towards production at its flagship Neves Project, today announced exceptional results from its 30%-owned subsidiary, Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("ACM"). ACM has recently published comprehensive Technical Report Summaries ("Reports") prepared under the U.S. guidelines of item 1300 of the Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K 1300"). The Reports confirmed high-grade rare earths mineralization with grades up to 28,870 ppm TREO (total rare earth oxide) and 23.2% TiO2, alongside premium graphite results achieving 96.6% graphitic carbon concentrate.

The Reports were prepared by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), a premier mineral evaluation company. Under Regulation S-K 1300, Marc-Antoine Laporte and Yann Camus from SGS are Qualified Persons for the Alto do Paranaíba Project (rare earths and titanium), and Marc-Antoine Laporte and Rohan Millar from SGS are Qualified Persons for the Malacacheta Project (graphite). The Reports have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can also be accessed at ACM's website ( ).

The initial results presented in the Reports are highly encouraging for Atlas Lithium's measured diversification beyond lithium into additional critical minerals essential for electrification and defense applications. This strategic positioning is expected to create an additional layer of shareholder value over time while strengthening the Company's position in the global energy transition ecosystem.

Geopolitical Significance Drives Critical Minerals Strategy

In today's evolving geopolitical landscape, rare earth elements in particular have emerged as essential components for national security and technological sovereignty. With global rare earths production and processing capacity heavily concentrated, securing diversified supply chains has become a strategic imperative for Western nations. This concentration has created significant vulnerabilities which highlighted the critical importance of developing reliable, geographically diverse sources for these vital materials.

"Atlas Critical Minerals' remarkable initial results corroborate the strategic value of our diversification approach," stated Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Lithium. "While we remain laser-focused on advancing the Neves Lithium Project to production, our subsidiary's achievements in rare earths and graphite create the opportunity for meaningful additional shareholder value. These critical minerals are not just essential for the energy transition - they are fundamental to national security and technological independence."

Alto do Paranaíba Project Delivers Outstanding Rare Earths and Titanium Results

Atlas Critical Minerals' Alto do Paranaíba Project, spanning 16 mineral rights covering 27,734 hectares in Minas Gerais State in Brazil, has demonstrated consistent high-grade mineralization for both rare earths and titanium. Highlights of its ongoing exploration program include:

Surface Sampling Highlights (809 samples analyzed):



608 samples exceeded 1,000 ppm TREO

121 samples exceeded 3,000 ppm TREO

Peak result of 28,870 ppm TREO with 16.5% TiO2 205 samples exceeded 10% TiO2

Select Drilling Intercepts from Initial 144-meter Auger Program:



DHTI-001: 12 meters @ 5,961 ppm TREO and 13.3% TiO2

DHTI-002: 6 meters @ 7,729 ppm TREO and 12.5% TiO2 DHCA-00001: 4.3 meters @ 4,706 ppm TREO and 15.1% TiO2

Malacacheta Graphite Project Achieves Premium Results

Atlas Critical Minerals' Malacacheta Project, covering 1,258 hectares in Minas Gerais State in Brazil, has confirmed large-flake graphite mineralization with strong metallurgical results on initial testing. Highlights of its ongoing exploration program include:



Final concentrate grades of up to 96.5% total graphitic carbon

Premium large-flake fraction achieved 96.6% graphitic carbon Surface samples contained up to 15.4% graphitic carbon

Brazil: The Strategic Advantage

Brazil's position as a geopolitically stable country with substantial deposits of critical minerals provides ACM with significant competitive advantages. In particular, the country hosts the world's second-largest rare earth and graphite deposits, demonstrating the exceptional strength of its geology for these highly sought-after critical minerals.

ACM controls over 218,000 hectares of mineral rights across rare earths, titanium, graphite, uranium, copper, and nickel - across multiple states in Brazil thus providing extensive optionality within several proven geological formations.

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is a lithium development company focused on advancing its Neves Project to production. The Neves Project's Definitive Feasibility Study demonstrates excellent economics with a 145% IRR, $539 million NPV, and an 11-month payback. The Neves Project has received operational permitting, and its dense media separation plant has been acquired and transported to Brazil. With approximately 797 square kilometers of lithium mineral rights, Atlas Lithium owns the largest lithium exploration footprint in Brazil among publicly listed companies. Additionally, Atlas Lithium currently holds an approximate 30% ownership stake in Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

