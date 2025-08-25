Ruder Finn Named PR Agency Of Record For Noodles & Company

Image Credit: Noodles & Company

New partnership builds on Brand Experience practice's expertise in strategic brand storytelling and integrated campaigns, expanding its food and beverage portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruder Finn, one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing consultancies, today announced it has been named agency of record for Noodles & Company, the fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving globally inspired noodle dishes made fresh to order. Under the leadership of Ilana Shenitzer, Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer Goods, Ruder Finn will deliver insight-driven brand storytelling, immersive consumer experiences, and fully integrated campaigns designed to deepen engagement and expand and grow their customer base.

This win accelerates Ruder Finn's expansion of its Brand Experience practice – particularly its food and beverage specialty – at a time when the fast-casual category is poised for a rebound, driven by evolving consumer dining habits and the increasing demand for convenience and quality.

"This is an exciting time for our Brand Experience team as we continue to grow our footprint in the food and beverage space, especially in the fast-casual sector, where evolving consumer preferences are creating new opportunities for brand connection," said Shenitzer. "Noodles & Company has a compelling story, a bold vision, and a menu that customers across the country love. We look forward to amplifying their voice, deepening brand affinity, and designing experiences that meaningfully engage existing and new customers at every touchpoint."

"Partnering with Ruder Finn gives us the strategic support and creative edge needed to connect with our guests in new and innovative ways," said Danielle Moore, director of communications at Noodles & Company. "Their deep experience in food and beverage, combined with their ability to tap into data and market trends to create culturally relevant brand experiences and help us grow our business, made them the ideal partner for us to strengthen customer loyalty and expand to new audiences. Just as importantly, we felt an authentic synergy with their team, which gives us even more confidence in the impact we'll create together."

The partnership kicked off last month with the debut of Delicious Duos, a new promotional menu offering designed to give guests even more variety and value.

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and integrated marketing agencies, leading the industry in AI strategy and implementation. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for over 75 years, shaping communications that moves industry-defining brands, companies, and leaders from what's now to what's next. Ruder Finn provides clients with bold strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences. The agency is organized around five core areas of expertise-Healthcare, Technology, Consumer Brand, Leadership and Workplace-with innovative tech incubator RF TechLab providing cutting-edge predictive analytics, AI-powered creative hub RF Studio53 offering breakthrough creative, and specialized teams delivering customer-focused digital engagement. Ruder Finn has offices across four continents including the U.S., Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Wholly owned agencies and offerings within Ruder Finn Group include: Ruder Finn Inc., RF Studio53, RF Engage, Touchdown, Peppercomm, RF Comunicad, Mantis, jacobstahl, Flightpath, Ruder Finn Atteline, Pandan Social, RF Bloom, and Big Sky Communications. For more information visit .

