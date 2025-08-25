Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Set to Unveil Maritime Edition of TEKNOFEST

2025-08-25 07:43:45
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to unveil a special maritime-focused edition of its premier technology and aerospace festival, TEKNOFEST, beginning Thursday in Istanbul.

Dubbed Blue Homeland, the four-day event will run from August 28 to 31 at the Istanbul Shipyard Command, spotlighting the country’s growing naval capabilities and maritime innovation.

The event will host high-stakes competitions in areas such as autonomous sea vehicles, unmanned underwater systems, and underwater rocketry.

As part of the showcase, the Turkish Navy will present a fleet of its most advanced warships and submarines. Featured vessels include the TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, TCG Istanbul frigate, TCG Burgazada anti-submarine corvette, TCG Orucreis frigate, TCG Nusret minelayer, and the TCG Sakarya and TCG Hizirreis submarines.

Beyond military tech, TEKNOFEST Blue Homeland will incorporate exhibitions celebrating maritime heritage, virtual reality (VR) displays, and expert-led conferences on naval strategy and innovation.

