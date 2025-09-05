Trump Tariffs: Govt Plans Relief Package For Exporters Amid 50% US Duties On India, Says Report
The report added that discussions are on to formulate schemes to support affected sectors such as apparel and textiles , and gems and jewellery, which hold the lion's share of India's exports pie. Other sectors that could get relief include agricultural exports, chemicals, engineering products, footwear, marine exports and leather industry, it added.Also Read | Thailand elects Anutin Charnvirakul as new Prime Minister: Who is he? What kind of package can the industry expect?
Sources told the publication that the temporary schemes could help address the liquidity crunch, especially for MSMEs who require capital amid longer payments timelines from foreign buyers. A
- One of the measures would be credit lines for exporters to continue daily operations, the sources added. Another important factor is to curtail job loss as majority of the workers in these industries are employed in small towns.
- According to officials, the package may be modelled on the lines of the Centre's relief roll-out during the COVID-19 pandemic , where the MSME sector got a ₹20 lakh crore package to continue operations and preserve jobs, the report said. Further, the government is expected to push ahead with its plan for the Export Promotion Mission, announced in the Union Budget 2025, with a view to expand Indian exports into other major markets and reduce dependence on the traditional trading partners.
India plans to counter the US tariffs through dedicated outreach programmes in 40 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, France , Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Spain, South Korea, Turkiye, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the UK, an official told PTI last month.
According to the official, India already has export ties with more than 220 countries. However, the 40 importing countries listed for outreach hold the real key to diversification. The official added that India's Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) will be the“backbone” in the diversification strategy.Also Read | Mumbai Police step up security for Ganpati Visarjan amid 'RDX' scare Trump tariffs impact: Which sectors to be hit big?
Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian imports into the US, have doubled from 25 per cent since April, to 50 per cent from August 27, after he imposed“punishment” for oil purchases from Russia amid the Ukraine invasion.
Domestic sectors that are set to feel the heat include, textiles and clothing, gems and jewellery, shrimp, leather and footwear, animal products, chemicals, and electrical and mechanical machinery.
The US accounted for about 20 per cent of India's $437.42 billion worth of goods exports in FY25. It is India's largest trading partner from FY22. In FY25, the bilateral trade in goods stood at $131.8 billion ($86.5 billion exports and $45.3 billion imports).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nutraceuticals Market Size Projected To Witness Strong Growth During 2025-2033
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Vietnam Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
CommentsNo comment