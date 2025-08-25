Bridgebio To Present Additional Open-Label Extension Data From Attribute-CM At ESC Congress 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that one rapid-fire oral presentation on additional open-label extension data from ATTRibute-CM and two ePosters with ATTRibute-CM data at Month 30 will be shared at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2025, taking place in Madrid, Spain from August 29 - September 1, 2025.

Oral Presentation

Acoramidis Reduces Cardiovascular Mortality (CVM): Results at Month 42 from the ATTRibute-CM Open-label Extension (OLE) Study

Presenter: Kevin Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, USA

Date: Saturday, August 30 at 1:15 pm CEST/7:15 am ET

ePosters:

Acoramidis-mediated Improvement in NT-proBNP at Month 30 Compared with Placebo in Patients with ATTR-CM: Results from the ATTRibute-CM Study

Presenter: Nitasha Sarswat, M.D. of UChicago Medicine, USA

Date: Sunday, August 31 at 4:15 pm CEST/10:15 am ET

Acoramidis Has a Beneficial Effect Compared with Placebo on Change from Baseline in NAC ATTR Stage at Month 30 in Patients with ATTR-CM: Results from the ATTRibute-CM Study

Presenter: Julian Gillmore, M.D., Ph.D., University College London's Centre for Amyloidosis, UK

Date: Saturday, August 29 at 3:15 pm CEST/9:15 am ET

About AttrubyTM (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

