Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Ukraine Lands New Drone Production Pacts with Romania, Lithuania

2025-08-25 07:28:24
(MENAFN) Ukraine accelerated efforts to bolster its military capabilities on Monday as Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held separate talks in Kyiv with his counterparts from Romania, Lithuania, and Canada, locking in new agreements focused on defense production, drone manufacturing, and extended security support.

During a meeting with Romanian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Liviu-Ionuc Mosteanu, Shmyhal acknowledged Bucharest’s ongoing military aid efforts, which now total 22 shipments—with a 23rd en route.

“Romania continues to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots and makes other significant contributions to the formation of our air defense shield. We agreed to strengthen coordination between our air defense forces,” he said, according to Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

The Romanian delegation also explored options for joint drone development and possible participation in NATO’s Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a recently launched initiative aimed at expediting U.S. arms deliveries to Ukraine.

In a separate session, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Sakaliene joined Shmyhal to sign a Letter of Intent to deepen bilateral cooperation in defense manufacturing.

“Together, we are focusing on launching joint production, in particular, on the creation of long-range drones,” Shmyhal said.

He also highlighted Lithuania’s pledge to dedicate 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine’s military aid through 2027, calling it a “strong signal of long-term support.”

Discussions with Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty centered on expanding industrial and defense collaboration. Shmyhal welcomed Canada’s latest $1 billion military assistance package—which includes drones and ammunition—along with its $500 million commitment to the PURL program.

“We discussed expanding industrial cooperation, including investments in drone production with Ukraine,” he said.

The flurry of diplomatic activity reflects Ukraine’s broader push to scale up drone manufacturing and secure sustained military backing from both NATO and EU allies.

Romania and Lithuania have emerged as leading European advocates for Kyiv, while Canada remains one of the top non-European contributors to Ukraine’s defense efforts.

MENAFN25082025000045017169ID1109971353

