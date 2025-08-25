Cearvol Launches Wave Lite: AI Redefines Hearing With Powerful 40Db Gain
Delivering up to 40dB gain , Wave Lite supports mild to moderately severe hearing loss with clear, balanced sound. AI acoustic management with clear speech enhance enables background noise reduction, feedback cancellation, and own voice reduction -raising Cearvol's reputation for developing some of the best OTC hearing aids . Wave Lite supports AUX-IN connection for TV viewing, in-flight entertainment, gym workouts, or personal music, ensuring clear and private sound in any setting.
Key Highlights:
Bluetooth Streaming & Dual Connectivity: Stable wireless audio and two-device pairing.
Four Scene Modes: Indoor, Outdoor, Conversation, and Restaurant.
Fast-Charging Battery: 15 minutes for 3 hours; up to 24 hours with case.
IPX5 Resistance: Protection against dust and water for reliable daily use.
Availability: Wave Lite is currently available exclusively at the Cearvol official website, with additional retail channels to follow.
About Cearvol
Cearvol is a hearing health brand that combines smart technology with human-centered design. Committed to clarity, comfort, and style, Cearvol creates AI-powered hearing solutions that help users reconnect with life's important sounds while fostering confidence and intergenerational connection.
