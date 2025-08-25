Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air Advises Los Angeles Homeowners To Cut Water Use In Summer Heat

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "National Water Quality Month is a good reminder that saving water also means protecting its quality," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air. "Fixing leaks, being mindful of what goes down the drain and choosing efficient fixtures are all small steps that help keep our water supply clean and reliable."

Household leaks waste nearly 10,000 gallons of water each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Left unchecked, those leaks can strain local infrastructure and compromise water quality. Rooter Hero advises residents to take these steps to improve both water quality and conservation:



Check for hidden leaks in faucets, toilets and outdoor faucets.



Install low-flow fixtures to reduce water use without sacrificing performance.



Limit outdoor watering to early in the morning or late in the evening to minimize evaporation.



Replace thirsty plants with drought-resistant varieties that require less watering.



Use environmentally friendly products to limit impact on wastewater and local water supplies.

Dispose of paints, solvents, and medications safely instead of pouring them down drains.

"When we talk about conserving water, it's not just about using less," Akhoian said. "It's about making thoughtful choices that keep the water we do use clean and dependable for everyone in Los Angeles."

