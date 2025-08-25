From Cloud Nine To Toy Shelves: L.O.L. Surprise! X Care Bears Collab Brings Six Limited-Edition Dolls To Fans Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!TM, the brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA) synonymous with surprise and outrageous unboxing fun, and beloved pop culture icon Care BearsTM, from Cloudco Entertainment, are teaming up for the colorful, all-new L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Care Bears doll collection . This collaboration emphasizes both brands' commitment to expanding their collection of licensed partnerships embedded in pop culture, inviting fans to unbox six new L.O.L. Surprise! Tots, each sporting fashions and accessories inspired by globally known and loved Care Bears characters.

Each of the six new Tots is inspired by the charm of its beloved Care Bears counterpart – Cheer Bear, Share Bear, Togetherness Bear, Grumpy Bear, Funshine Bear, and Lucky Bear – complete with signature belly badges, coordinating fashions, accessories, and a felted mini bear sidekick. From Cheer Bear's rainbow belly badge to Grumpy Bear's iconic storm cloud, each adorable ball is uniquely shaped like a Care Bear's face and comes with its distinctive sticker badge on the ear, representing each character.

“L.O.L. Surprise! is all about big reveals and even bigger smiles, and teaming up with Care Bears delivers both in the most colorful way possible,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment.“This collection is pure magic: the bold, outrageous style our fans love meets the heart, hugs, and nostalgia of Care Bears. It's an unboxing experience that bursts with surprises, inspires imaginative play, and brings generations together in one joyful moment.”

“Care Bears has been a part of fans' lives for nearly 45 years, and what keeps the brand thriving is our ability to evolve with collectible experiences that surprise our fans. Teaming up with L.O.L. Surprise! brings our beloved Care Bears into the heart of today's play culture for everyone to enjoy,” said Robert Prinzo, Head of Global Licensing at Cloudco Entertainment.

L.O.L. Surprise! is a brand focused on innovation and creativity to bring outrageous fun to households globally. As the only collectible doll brand that delivers the thrill of discovery through multiple layers of surprise, L.O.L. Surprise! ignites excitement at every turn. From unboxing to imaginative play, its full system of play empowers kids to unwrap magic, spark storytelling, and express themselves in bold, surprising ways.

These limited-edition dolls won't be around forever. Start your collection now at major retailers globally, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon in the U.S., and on The MGA Shop . The MSRP for the collection is $12.99, and it is recommended for ages 4+. To stay up to date with the latest L.O.L. Surprise! news and content, visit the official website lolsurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , Facebook , and YouTube .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands - from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseT , YummilandTM , NinjombieTM , CarTunedTM , Wonder FactoryT , DohKins TM, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About Cloudco Entertainment

Cloudco Entertainment (formerly American Greetings Entertainment) is a family and children's entertainment, consumer products, and brand management company and the owner of iconic lifestyle brands such as Care BearsTM, Holly HobbieTM, MadballsTM, Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse CheeseTM, Twisted WhiskersTM, Buddy ThunderstruckTM, and Overlord & The UnderwoodsTM. Cloudco creates, develops, and produces multi-platform entertainment franchises across all media channels, along with a wide range of consumer products and experiences that engage multi-generational fans, immersing both kids and adults in the brands they love.

About Care BearsTM

Introduced in 1982 through consumer products, greeting cards, and later a series of animated television shows and feature films, Care Bears remains one of the most beloved lifestyle properties in the world. With their signature belly badges and endearing messages of sharing, caring, and friendship, the Care Bears from Care-A-Lot continue to inspire multi-generational fans across the globe. The Care Bears first appeared in television specials in 1983 and 1984, followed by a long-running animated series and a successful leap to the big screen with The Care Bears Movie trilogy (1985–1987). Care Bears & Cousins, a Netflix original CGI-animated series, launched in fall 2015. In 2019, the brand introduced a refreshed look and mission with Care Bears: Unlock the Magic, a 50-episode, 2D animated series currently streaming on HBO Max in the U.S. and other key territories, with all-new specials also available globally on Netflix. Celebrating over four decades of global impact, Care Bears continues to thrive as a multi-generational brand with strong retail momentum and a loyal fan base. With a consumer-first approach and an evergreen presence across pop culture, global consumer products, and digital gaming, the brand remains a powerful force for collaboration and expansion.