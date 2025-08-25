403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Square Yards Q1FY26: Revenue Up 45%; Gross Margins Double; EBITDA Swings 37 crore YoY
(MENAFNEditorial) Gurugram, Haryana, 25th August 2025 – Square Yards, India’s largest integrated real estate and mortgage platform, has announced its financial results for Q1FY26, reporting a revenue of INR 378 crore and EBITDA of INR 4.4 crore on the back of INR 70 crore gross profit. With these results, the company saw first ever profitable Q1 on the back of doubling of Gross Margins (Y-Y) to 18% and revenue growth of 45%.
Key Q1FY26 Highlights:
· Square Yards reported a revenue of approximately INR 378 crore, marking a year-over-year growth of around 45% from INR 260 crore in Q1FY25.
· The company facilitated over 55,771 transactions and achieved a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of INR 18,480 crore in Q1FY26.
· The Q1FY26 demonstrated the potential of operational leverage in the business, with gross profit margins reaching 18%
Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards said, “We are delighted to deliver our strongest-ever first quarter performance, marking a historic milestone for Square Yards. With revenue growing 45% year-on-year and gross profit nearly tripling, this quarter reflects the strength of our operating model. Achieving profitability in Q1, which is traditionally our weakest season, underscores the resilience of our multi-vertical business and stronger unit economics. Since Q1 historically contributes only a small share of the year, this strong start reinforces our confidence in achieving our ambitious FY26 goals with sustained growth and profitability."
In Q1 FY26, Gross Profit rose by 192% year-on-year, with the Gross Profit margin improving by more than 900 basis points to reach 18%. Overall EBITDA margin turned positive during the quarter, while segmental EBITDA margin stood at 10%. The improvement in profitability metrics was primarily driven by higher scale and gains in productivity, reflecting efficiency measures implemented over the past several quarters.
GTV expanded by 84% year-on-year, supported by robust performance in financial services. New orders grew by around 47% during the period. Revenue increased across all business segments except digital products. Real estate revenue rose 36% year-on-year, financial services surged 60%, and home renovations posted a 21% increase.
About Square Yards
Square Yards is India's largest Integrated real estate marketplace, with category leadership presence across multiple touchpoints of consumer home ownership journey. With Urbanisation and rising disposable incomes as the core theme, Square Yards, with 8mn+ monthly traffic and ~USD 7bn+ GTV, is the largest and asset light proxy play to the growing residential demand story of India. One of the few Indian start-ups to taste global success with presence in 100+ cities across 9 countries, Square Yards is at the forefront of tech adoption in the sector, with multiple patents across VR/AI domains.
Company Website:
Key Q1FY26 Highlights:
· Square Yards reported a revenue of approximately INR 378 crore, marking a year-over-year growth of around 45% from INR 260 crore in Q1FY25.
· The company facilitated over 55,771 transactions and achieved a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of INR 18,480 crore in Q1FY26.
· The Q1FY26 demonstrated the potential of operational leverage in the business, with gross profit margins reaching 18%
Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO, Square Yards said, “We are delighted to deliver our strongest-ever first quarter performance, marking a historic milestone for Square Yards. With revenue growing 45% year-on-year and gross profit nearly tripling, this quarter reflects the strength of our operating model. Achieving profitability in Q1, which is traditionally our weakest season, underscores the resilience of our multi-vertical business and stronger unit economics. Since Q1 historically contributes only a small share of the year, this strong start reinforces our confidence in achieving our ambitious FY26 goals with sustained growth and profitability."
In Q1 FY26, Gross Profit rose by 192% year-on-year, with the Gross Profit margin improving by more than 900 basis points to reach 18%. Overall EBITDA margin turned positive during the quarter, while segmental EBITDA margin stood at 10%. The improvement in profitability metrics was primarily driven by higher scale and gains in productivity, reflecting efficiency measures implemented over the past several quarters.
GTV expanded by 84% year-on-year, supported by robust performance in financial services. New orders grew by around 47% during the period. Revenue increased across all business segments except digital products. Real estate revenue rose 36% year-on-year, financial services surged 60%, and home renovations posted a 21% increase.
About Square Yards
Square Yards is India's largest Integrated real estate marketplace, with category leadership presence across multiple touchpoints of consumer home ownership journey. With Urbanisation and rising disposable incomes as the core theme, Square Yards, with 8mn+ monthly traffic and ~USD 7bn+ GTV, is the largest and asset light proxy play to the growing residential demand story of India. One of the few Indian start-ups to taste global success with presence in 100+ cities across 9 countries, Square Yards is at the forefront of tech adoption in the sector, with multiple patents across VR/AI domains.
Company Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment