Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market To Reach USD 0.2 Bn By 2034, Driven By Rising Veterinary Care Awareness

Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market to reach USD 0.2B by 2034, driven by pet ownership, diagnostics, and veterinary care growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Market is set to grow from USD 0.1 billion in 2024 to USD 0.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a steady CAGR of 7.20% over the forecast period. This growth is supported by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of animal health, and advancements in veterinary diagnostics.Key Market HighlightsMarket Size: USD 0.1 billion (2024) → USD 0.2 billion (2034)CAGR: 7.20%Largest Segment: PharmaceuticalsFastest-Growing Segment: Diagnostic servicesTop Applications: Companion animal care and livestock health managementRegional Leader: North AmericaFastest-Growing Region: Asia PacificGet Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @Market DriversThe market is expanding as more households adopt pets and prioritize veterinary care. According to the American Pet Products Association, 67% of U.S. households owned a pet in 2023. A similar trend is emerging in Asia, where pet adoption is growing rapidly in countries such as China and India.Public initiatives are also driving growth. For instance, the USDA's Animal Health Research Program has invested in research on animal diseases, including GERD, to improve treatment outcomes. Leading players such as Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, and Elanco Animal Health are also investing in research and product innovation.A major development in 2024 was Zoetis' launch of new pharmaceuticals targeting animal GERD, which quickly gained traction in the market.Market RestraintsDespite strong growth potential, the market faces challenges due to regulatory and compliance requirements. The European Union's Veterinary Medicines Regulation (EU 2019/6) places strict rules on veterinary drugs, raising costs and delaying approvals. In addition, there is a lack of standardized diagnostic protocols for GERD in animals, which may lead to misdiagnosis. Limited access to advanced diagnostic tools in developing countries also presents hurdles.Market SegmentationBy Product TypePharmaceuticals: Expected to dominate, reaching USD 0.12 billion by 2034 (CAGR 6.8%). Demand is high for effective treatments like antacids and proton pump inhibitors.Diagnostics: Fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.5%, expected to reach USD 0.05 billion by 2034, driven by AI-based tools that improve speed and accuracy of diagnosis.Nutraceuticals & Surgical Devices: Gaining traction with increasing focus on preventive care and minimally invasive treatments.By ApplicationCompanion Animals: Largest segment, projected at USD 0.15 billion by 2034 (CAGR 7.0%). Growth is linked to the rise of pet humanization and demand for advanced veterinary care.Livestock: Smaller but growing faster (CAGR 7.5%), expected to reach USD 0.05 billion by 2034, driven by the need to improve livestock productivity and health.By End UserVeterinary Clinics: Largest share, expected to reach USD 0.1 billion by 2034 (CAGR 6.9%), supported by their widespread availability.Animal Hospitals: Fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.8%, reaching USD 0.07 billion by 2034. Hospitals provide advanced diagnostics and treatments for complex conditions.Research Institutes: Growing steadily due to rising investment in veterinary R&D.By Distribution ChannelVeterinary Pharmacies: Largest segment, projected at USD 0.12 billion by 2034 (CAGR 6.7%).Online Retail: Fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.2%, expected to hit USD 0.05 billion by 2034, fueled by convenience and growing e-commerce adoption.Direct Sales: Steady growth, supported by personalized veterinary care.Regional OutlookNorth America: Expected to maintain leadership thanks to advanced veterinary infrastructure, high pet ownership, and strong investments in animal healthcare.Asia Pacific: Projected as the fastest-growing region, with pet adoption and veterinary awareness on the rise in countries like India and China.Europe: Growth shaped by strict regulations but supported by high standards of veterinary care.Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @Emerging TrendsThe market is witnessing important technological and sustainability trends:AI in Diagnostics: AI-based tools are improving detection accuracy by up to 30%, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.Sustainable Pharmaceuticals: Companies are focusing on eco-friendly and safe treatment solutions.Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Competitive Strategies & Notable DevelopmentsTop 10 CompaniesZoetis Inc.Boehringer IngelheimElanco Animal HealthMerck Animal HealthBayer Animal HealthVirbacCeva Santé AnimaleVetoquinolDechra PharmaceuticalsIDEXX LaboratoriesStrategyTop players in the Animal Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Market are competing through strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations. For instance, Zoetis Inc. holds a significant market position due to its extensive product portfolio and strong distribution network. The company has been actively investing in R&D to innovate and expand its product offerings. Boehringer Ingelheim has been focusing on strategic partnerships to enhance its market presence. The company's collaboration with leading veterinary clinics has enabled it to expand its reach and improve its product offerings. Request a customization of the report @Read More Related Report @Waste To Energy Advanced Technologies MarketGlobal Renewable Energy Advanced Technologies MarketThin Film Pv MarketB2B Courier Express Parcel MarketLaboratory Logistics Market 