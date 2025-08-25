Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Ukraine Conduct Major Prisoner Exchange

2025-08-25 05:36:29
(MENAFN) In a significant development, both Russia and Ukraine exchanged 146 prisoners of war each on Sunday, as confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry. Alongside the military personnel, Moscow also received eight civilians who had been detained during a Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region in 2024.

The exchange occurred at a confidential location.

According to the Ministry's official statement, the Russian soldiers who were released are currently undergoing psychological and medical support in Belarus.

These servicemen are expected to be transported to Russia soon for additional medical care and recovery programs.

The eight civilians from the Kursk Region were welcomed in Belarus by Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova.

They had been taken into Ukrainian custody during a military operation initiated by Kiev in August of last year. That offensive was eventually repelled by Russian troops earlier in 2025.

“It is impossible to convey in words the emotions and experiences of the people who managed to return to their homeland. They all had to go through serious hardships and psychological pressure,” Moskalkova shared in her official remarks.

Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow’s top envoy who has overseen multiple direct negotiation sessions with Kiev in Türkiye this year, commented that the Ukrainian troops returned in the exchange were selected from a group of around 1,000 prisoners.

He noted that Ukraine had previously declined to repatriate these individuals on several occasions.

