Gunshot Detection System Market To Reach $2.23 Billion By 2029 With 9.1% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Gunshot Detection System Market Size And Growth?

The market size of gunshot detection systems has seen robust growth lately. It is projected to increase from $1.43 billion in 2024 to $1.57 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The historical growth can be linked to factors such as an escalation in urban gun violence, increased uptake by law enforcement bodies, heightened public safety worries, a surge in investment for smart city initiatives, and a rise in incidents of mass shootings.

In the forthcoming years, the gunshot detection system market is projected to experience significant growth, reaching a value of $2.23 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This anticipated growth over the forecast period is due to a rising number of installations in schools and college campuses, increased demand for AI-integrated detection setups, enhanced defense and homeland security budgeting, heightened focus on real-time emergency responses, and an uptick in the use of automated surveillance systems. Predicted trend lines for the forecast period are heavily influenced by advancements in acoustic sensor technology, improved integration with AI and machine learning, progress in mobile-based detection mechanisms, innovations in real-time alarm systems, and advancements in cloud-based gunshot detection platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Gunshot Detection System Market?

Increasing gun-related incidents are predicted to boost the gunshot detection system market's growth. Gun-related incidents encompass events where firearms are used, possessed, or discharged, including criminal activities such as shootings, armed assaults, and offenses involving fake guns. The surge in these types of incidents is primarily due to the increasingly easy access to firearms, leading to their misuse in illegal activities. Gunshot detection systems serve a crucial role in such situations as they promptly identify and locate gunfire, enabling law enforcement agencies to swiftly respond, bolster public safety, and potentially avert further violence. For example, in September 2024, the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government agency, reported a 6% increase in firearm-related offenses, reaching 6,447 in the year ending March 2024, up from 6,060 the previous year. This rise was mainly driven by a 23% increase in offenses involving fake guns. Thus, the escalation in gun-related incidents is fuelling the gunshot detection system market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Gunshot Detection System Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Gunshot Detection System Market?

Leading enterprises in the gunshot detection system market are striving to create high-tech solutions like software-based gunshot detection systems. The aim is to improve precision, minimize inaccuracies, and offer quicker real-time notifications. These software-based gunshot detection systems utilize sophisticated algorithms, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze audio signals and detect gunshots. For example, SignalQ, a technological firm based in the U.S., unveiled SignalQ V1.0 in April 2025. This fully software-based gunshot detection tool operates on existing gadgets such as smartphones and network hardware, making dedicated sensors unnecessary. It allows real-time sound analysis and edge computation, delivering instant alerts with exact timing and locale information to emergency first responders. Spawned from years of U.S. Army field trials, the system boasts military-grade precision. It's perfect for quick, economical deployment in public places, schools, and urban settings, presenting a cost-effective, scalable substitute to conventional hardware-intensive solutions.

How Is The Gunshot Detection System Market Segmented?

The gunshot detection system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Acoustic Systems, Optical Systems, Radar Systems, Multi-Sensor Systems

2) By Installation: Fixed Installation, Soldier Mounted, Vehicle Installation

3) By System: Indoor, Outdoor

4) By Application: Commercial, Military And Defense, Law Enforcement Agencies, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Acoustic Systems: Fixed Acoustic Sensors, Mobile Acoustic Sensors, Wearable Acoustic Sensors

2) By Optical Systems: Infrared-Based Detection, Muzzle Flash Detection, High-Speed Camera Systems

3) By Radar Systems: Short-Range Radar Systems, Long-Range Radar Systems, 3D Imaging Radar Solutions

4) By Multi-Sensor Systems: Acoustic + Optical Fusion Systems, Radar + Acoustic Hybrid Systems, Integrated AI-Based Multi-Sensor Platforms

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Gunshot Detection System Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for gunshot detection systems, with Asia-Pacific projected to experience the fastest growth in the coming period. The Gunshot Detection System Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

