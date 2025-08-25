Embark On An Invigorating Beachfront Escape At JA Ocean View Hotel This Saudi National Day

Enjoy half-board dining, exclusive savings, and breathtaking sea views with this carefully curated staycation package starting from AED 660 per night, valid throughout September 2025

Dubai, UAE (August 2025): This Saudi National Day, mark the occasion with a truly refreshing seaside getaway at JA Ocean View Hotel, where laid-back beachfront living meets the vibrant energy of JBR. Perfectly timed for the upcoming long weekend, this exclusive staycation package includes half-board dining across three signature restaurants, 20% savings on house beverages and rejuvenating spa treatments, plus stunning views of the Arabian Gulf from every room, all from just AED 660 per room per night.

Located along The Walk at JBR, JA Ocean View Hotel boasts direct beach access, spacious rooms with private balconies, and uninterrupted ocean vistas. The property brings together everything you need for a lively yet relaxing city escape, complete with an inviting infinity pool, chic rooftop dining, a buzzing sports bar, and an array of family-friendly facilities.

Guests checking in for the special occasion can look forward to a thoughtfully curated half-board package with access to three distinct dining venues. Throughout the stay, enjoy authentic Greek flavours at OIA Greek Restaurant, savour wood-fired pizzas at Il Motto, or soak in the stunning sea views over a leisurely cocktail, as each dining experience promises to be a highlight of your stay. Families will also appreciate that children under 16 dine free on their parents' meal plan, making this an ideal getaway for all ages.

To complement the celebratory spirit, the package also includes 20% savings on house beverages, offering the perfect excuse to unwind with a sundowner by the infinity pool or toast the occasion and get wrapped up in the thrill of live sports at Offside. For those seeking relaxation, guests can also enjoy 20% of savings on spa treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind, ensuring an escape that's as soothing as it is celebratory.

JA Ocean View Hotel offers endless opportunities to create lasting memories. Spend the day lounging by the pool, exploring the buzzing JBR promenade, or taking a sunset stroll along the beachfront. With uninterrupted Arabian Gulf views and Dubai's most exciting urban beach district right on your doorstep, every moment is set against a stunning coastal backdrop.

This Saudi National Day, let JA Ocean View Hotel be your home for celebration, relaxation, and unforgettable moments. Ideal for families, friends, or a romantic retreat, the Beachfront Escape package is the perfect way to mark the occasion by the sea.

When: Valid throughout September 2025

Offer Includes:



Half-board dining at three signature restaurants (children under 16 dine free with parents' meal plan)

20% savings on all beverages

20% of savings on rejuvenating spa treatments

Starting from AED 660 per room, per night (inclusive of taxes and service charge) Valid for stays throughout September 2025

Terms and Conditions:



Rate includes 10% service charges, 7% municipality fees and AED 20 tourism dirham fee

Credit card required to guarantee booking. Refundable AED 1 deposit applies

1-night charge for cancellations within 24 hours or no-shows JA Resorts & Hotels reserves the right to amend the offer at any time

*For bookings, visit the link here

