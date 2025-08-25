Slovakia: Strikes On Druzhba Oil Pipeline Allegedly Harm Ukraine Itself

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, TASR reported this.

Blanár stated that he discussed this issue by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Blanár noted that the Slovak oil refinery Slovnaft, which processes Russian oil, is currently an important supplier of diesel fuel to Ukraine, providing about 10% of its monthly consumption.

The Slovak Foreign Minister added that Sybiha acknowledged this information and promised to convey it to other representatives of the Ukrainian government.

“We understand this is difficult for Ukraine, but this infrastructure is extremely important for us - especially as Ukraine is hurting its own interests by risking fuel shortages on its side. Our national interest is to protect these supplies, which is why we are speaking openly with the Ukrainian side,” Blanár noted.

He remarked that he will continue these negotiations at the European level, including during a videoconference with the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that due to a new attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline, oil supplies from Russia to the country have stopped.

Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi (callsign Madyar) stated on August 22 that a strike was carried out on the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline pumping station in the city of Unecha, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

In addition, on August 13, loitering munitions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense attacked a Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline pumping station in the city of Unecha.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha advised the Hungarian Foreign Minister on August 18 to send complaints about energy supply disruptions to Moscow, not Kyiv, because it is Russia that started the war and does not want to end it.

The European Commission previously stated that a strike on Russian energy infrastructure that resulted in the suspension of oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline does not pose a threat to the security of energy supplies to the EU. The EC also stated that they are aware of the temporary suspension of oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Slovakia and Hungary, but have the tools to overcome such disruptions.

