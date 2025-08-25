President Ilham Aliyev Receives UK Minister Of State For Europe And North America

MENAFN - AzerNews) n August 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Stephen Doughty, the UK Minister of State for Europe, North America, and Overseas Territories,reports.

Stephen Doughty congratulated the head of state on the historic results achieved in Washington regarding the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the advancement of the peace agenda, expressing his country's readiness to support this process. He also highlighted the significance of the outcomes achieved in Washington concerning regional transport connectivity.

Stephen Doughty extended congratulations for the successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan last year and the achievements attained.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and stated that Azerbaijan will continue its efforts to advance the peace agenda and the normalization process with Armenia.

The head of state recalled the visit of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Azerbaijan during COP29 and the meeting held with him.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on the prospects for developing Azerbaijan-UK relations and expressed satisfaction with the current state of political relations. They noted that there are broad prospects for cooperation in economic, trade, information and communication technologies, education, and other fields. The discussion also touched on energy cooperation, highlighting the successful partnership between Azerbaijan and bp, which has been ongoing for over 30 years in both conventional and renewable energy sectors. The parties expressed confidence that this mutually beneficial cooperation with bp will continue in the coming decades.

At the end of the meeting, Stephen Doughty presented a keepsake to the head of state.