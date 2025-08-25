403
Dhofar's Autumn Showcases Oman's Blend Of Nature, Heritage
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SALALAH, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- The Governorate of Dhofar in Oman is welcoming visitors to its 2025 autumn season with mesmerizing natural beauty, where rainfall and mist embrace the mountains, creating enchanting scenes that attract tourists from across the globe.
Beyond its stunning landscapes, Dhofar tells an ancient story spanning thousands of years, rooted in the frankincense civilization, flowing springs, and fortified castles, offering a rich cultural and historical backdrop alongside its breathtaking beaches and natural diversity.
From June to September, Dhofar transforms into a vibrant green paradise, blending lush nature with Oman's deep heritage, where cool temperatures, light drizzle, and misty mountains make it an unrivaled seasonal attraction for international visitors.
Among the most visited destinations are Wadi Darbat, Ain Athum, Ain Jarziz, Ain Sahlnoot, and Ain Razat, along with Ain Kour and Ain Hamran, surrounded by sidr and coconut trees, enhancing their natural charm.
Dhofar's lagoons, including Khour Salalah, Khour Al-Baleed, Khour Dahariz, Khour Awqad, and Khour Al-Qurum, act as natural sanctuaries, teeming with wildlife, attracting flamingos, migratory birds, and birdwatchers eager to witness unique ecosystems flourishing throughout the season.
Cultural landmarks enrich the journey, with Al-Husn Souq selling frankincense and crafts, complemented by Al-Haffa Souq, the Samharam archaeological site, Al-Baleed Archaeological Park, Beit Kofan, and Askar Tower, all reflecting Oman's authenticity and cultural heritage.
Visitors also enjoy folkloric performances and family activities, such as "Back to the Past" at Auwqad Park, where traditional crafts, music, and interactive events reconnect guests with Oman's timeless cultural spirit across generations.
Dhofar's autumn impact extends beyond tourism, boosting the economy by empowering small businesses, creating jobs, and promoting traditional crafts, while national efforts continue to enhance infrastructure, ensuring Dhofar remains a beacon of natural and cultural brilliance. (end)
