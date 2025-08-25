403
Nazaha Chief: Effective Anti-Corruption Efforts Require Clear Strategic Vision
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- President of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim, stressed Monday that effective anti-corruption efforts require a clear strategic vision based on accurate data and reliable indicators, which support improving legislation, refining procedures, and correcting policies.
In remarks delivered during Nazaha's hosting of the annual meeting of the GCC Committee of Anti-Corruption Experts, Al-Ibrahim underlined the need for precise systems and effective tools to measure and analyze corruption.
Such tools help detect and assess corruption risks, identify emerging methods, and support national authorities in addressing vulnerabilities and strengthening preventive measures, he said.
He added that Nazaha places great importance on developing integrated methodologies for measuring corruption, data collection and analysis, and designing national indicators grounded in local realities.
Al-Ibrahim also highlighted the value of international and regional cooperation in gaining access to successful models and scientific approaches, which support the development of anti-corruption measurement tools in alignment with societal needs.
For her part, Director of International Cooperation at Nazaha, Anwar Al-Qadeeri, said the event focuses on corruption measurement, noting that GCC countries are among the leading supporters and initiators of related UN resolutions.
Al-Qadeeri affirmed that global efforts have united to develop accurate, objective indicators that help states monitor their international commitments and strengthen national anti-corruption measures in line with the UN convention against corruption.
She indicated that previous meetings have addressed key issues, including strengthening preventive mechanisms, enhancing actions during crises, promoting institutional and societal partnerships to safeguard public funds, advancing integrity, and utilizing technology in anti-corruption efforts. (end)
