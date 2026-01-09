Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute In Goa? Report Says They Stayed At Same Hotel

Kartik Aaryan is in the headlines these days for his personal life. His name is being linked with 17-year-old Karina Kubiliute. People are also trolling the star for this.

After their Goa vacation photos went viral, Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute were linked. They shared solo pics from the same beach, sparking dating rumors. Now, it's known they stayed at the same hotel.

Kartik Aaryan and Karina Kubiliute vacationed in Goa in early January. A report says they, along with other guests, were staying at the St. Regis Hotel at the same time.

The same report confirmed they stayed at the hotel, with a source saying they were in separate rooms. When contacted, the hotel management declined to comment, citing privacy.

In early Jan, Kartik & Karina shared IG stories from the same Goa beach. Matching locations sparked affair rumors. Reports say Kartik unfollowed her after the controversy.

When Kartik was trolled for his link to 17-year-old Karina, she spoke out. She denied being his girlfriend on social media and changed her Instagram bio to: "I don't know Kartik. I am not his gf i am on a family vacation."