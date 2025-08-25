403
Israel Targets Yemen's Capital After Houthi Missile Attack
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel launched airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sana'a, on August 24 after Houthi forces fired a ballistic missile at Israel. The Israeli military said its jets targeted a compound that included the presidential palace, two power plants, and a fuel storage site.
The attack followed the interception of a Houthi missile carrying submunitions designed to scatter on impact, the first time such a weapon has been used against Israel.
Casualty numbers in Sana'a rose through the day. Houthi health officials first reported two dead and five wounded, but later updated figures showed six killed and more than eighty injured.
Blasts at the fuel facility and damage to civilian areas contributed to the toll. Israel said the strikes aimed at infrastructure supporting Houthi military activity and were meant to stop further launches.
Israeli sources described the operation as one of their most distant missions. More than a dozen fighter jets dropped around thirty-five munitions, supported by aerial refueling over a 2,000-kilometer round trip.
The operation underlined Israel 's ability to project force deep into the Arabian Peninsula. For the Houthis, the missile launch was part of their stated campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza.
Since October 2023, they have fired drones and missiles at Israel and attacked Red Sea shipping. Israel has answered with repeated strikes on Houthi-controlled areas, including ports and airports.
The story behind these events is that a local war in Gaza has spilled into a wider regional confrontation. The Houthis have turned Yemen into another front line, linking their attacks to Israel's conflict with Hamas.
Israel's long-range strike on Sana'a shows it is ready to expand the battlefield if threatened. This matters far beyond the Middle East. Damage to power plants and fuel facilities worsens Yemen's humanitarian crisis.
Continued fighting also endangers commercial shipping through the Red Sea, a vital route for global trade. What looks like another exchange of fire is in fact part of a growing chain of connected conflicts with both regional and global consequences.
