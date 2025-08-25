Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Drone Attack Causes Reactor Slowdown

Ukrainian Drone Attack Causes Reactor Slowdown


2025-08-25 04:57:41
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone strike caused a blaze at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Station after being intercepted during the night, according to the plant’s press office early Sunday.

The explosion, which occurred after the drone was taken down, resulted in damage to a transformer and forced one of the reactors to function at only half its usual capacity.

In a message posted on Telegram, the facility reported that Russian anti-aircraft systems successfully neutralized the drone at 12:26 a.m. local time (21:26 GMT).

The detonation occurred within the plant’s grounds. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Although the fire was promptly brought under control, it harmed a support transformer. As a result, Unit 3 is now running at reduced output.

“Currently, Unit 3 is in operation at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant. Unit 4 is undergoing scheduled maintenance. Units 1 and 2 are operating without generating power,” the plant said.

It also reassured that radiation readings at the site and nearby areas remain within acceptable ranges.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commented on the situation via X, a U.S.-based social media platform, stating it was aware of reports that the fire had been sparked by “military activity.”

Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized, “Every nuclear facility must be protected at all times,” though the agency mentioned it had not independently confirmed the event.

Later, the Russian Defense Ministry declared that its military forces had intercepted 95 Ukrainian drones overnight across 13 different territories, including the Kursk region and the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized in 2014.

MENAFN25082025000045017167ID1109970422

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search