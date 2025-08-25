The Future Of The Transport Management Systems Industry: Insights, Forecasts, And Industry Expertise With Profiles Of 60 Companies Across The TMS Landscape

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The TMS market in Europe and North America offers significant opportunities through scalable cloud solutions and diverse vendor participation. Both regions are expected to see strong growth driven by technological advancements and increased logistics optimization needs across all business sizes.

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Management Systems Market - 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the transport management systems (TMS) market in Europe and North America evolve in 2025 and beyond? The report forecasts that the value of this market in the two regions will grow at a CAGR of 11.6 percent from € 3.1 billion in 2024 to € 5.4 billion in 2029. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

The Transport Management Systems Market is the fourth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on this market in Europe and North America. This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

The TMS market value in Europe and North America to exceed € 5 billion by 2029

Transport management systems are used by businesses to manage logistics and streamline shipping. A transport management system (TMS) is a logistics platform that helps plan, execute and optimise the physical movement of goods. Dedicated transport management systems first emerged in the 1980s and were mainly adopted by larger companies.

The TMS market has since then evolved considerably and cloud-based solutions today offer scalable alternatives for businesses of any size across industry sectors. The report estimates that the value of the European TMS market reached around € 1.4 billion in 2024. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2 percent, the market value of transport management systems in Europe is forecasted to reach € 2.5 billion in 2029. The North American TMS market is at the same time forecasted to grow from an estimated € 1.8 billion in 2024 to reach almost € 3 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR of 11.2 percent.

Solution vendors range from small specialised TMS developers active in local markets to the major enterprise software providers with worldwide presence. Some of the most notable players on the North American TMS market are Trimble Transportation and McLeod Software. Trimble is a major industrial technology company which offers a suite of TMS solutions following multiple acquisitions, while McLeod has focused specifically on serving the trucking industry for 40 years. Providers of broader supply chain and logistics offerings such as Blue Yonder, Manhattan, E2open (acquired by WiseTech in 2025), Descartes (including 3G acquired in 2025) and Kinaxis are also competing in the TMS space. Mastery, Turvo, TMSfirst, FreightWise (including Kuebix acquired in 2023) and Shipwell are additional examples of players with a primary TMS focus. The global logistics company C.H. Robinson (the former TMC division) is yet another example.

Uber Freight also has a TMS business (stemming from the acquisition of Transplace). The major US-based cloud infrastructure and software provider Oracle is active in this space with its Oracle Transportation Management offering deployed across all geographic markets.

The Germany-based enterprise application software giant SAP similarly offers SAP Transportation Management globally. The European TMS market is further served by players such as Transporeon (now owned by Trimble), Infios (formerly Korber Supply Chain Software, including US-based MercuryGate acquired in 2024), 4flow, proLogistik, AEB, ecovium, Solvares, Soloplan and LIS based in Germany; the French groups Generix (including DDS), SINARI and AKANEA; Microlise (including Enterprise Software and Vita Software), Aptean 3T, Mandata and HaulTech in the UK; Alpega headquartered in Austria; BlueRock TMS, Navitrans and Boltrics based in Benelux; nShift, Pagero, AddSecure and Opter in the Nordics; Inelo headquartered in Poland; the Italian companies TESISQUARE and SIMA; Alerce based in Spain; as well as AndSoft in Andorra. The latter is active throughout Europe and beyond.

Highlights from the report:



Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Descriptions of transport management functionality and associated concepts.

Comprehensive overview of the transport management value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 60 companies offering transport management systems. Market forecasts lasting until 2029.

The report answers the following questions



What different types of players are involved in the transport management value chain?

Which are the major specialised TMS solution providers?

What offerings are available from broader supply chain and logistics software vendors?

Which are the front-running geographic markets for TMS solutions so far?

What are the typical pricing models for transport management systems?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How are the major enterprise software providers approaching the market? How will the TMS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Transport Management Systems



Introduction to transport management systems

Transport management functionality and associated concepts



Overview of TMS feature sets and benefits



Integration with other software systems



TMS functionality for specific transport modes and stakeholders



On-premise and cloud-based implementations

Managed TMS solutions Business models

Market Forecasts and Trends



Market analysis



Transport management systems market forecast - Europe and North America



Regional market characteristics

Key vendors

Value chain analysis



Supply chain and logistics software vendors



Fleet telematics solution providers

IT industry players

Market drivers and trends



Cloud-based SaaS solutions expand the addressable market for TMS



Fragmented TMS space has seen M&As in the hundreds over several decades



Niche players and incumbents alike focus on the last mile



Technology integrations & partnerships contribute to end-to-end visibility



Real-time transportation visibility platforms diversify and compete with TMS The potential of leveraging AI capabilities in the TMS space is unprecedented

Company Profiles and Strategies

Europe



4flow

AddSecure

AEB

AKANEA

Alerce

Alpega

AndSoft

Aptean 3T

Art Systems

BlueRock TMS

Boltrics

CAPcargo

Cleverit

ecovium

Enterprise Software (Microlise)

Generix

HaulTech

Inelo (Eurowag)

Infios (Korber)

LIS

Loqus

Mandata

MyTower

Navitrans

nShift

Opter

Pagero (Thomson Reuters)

proLogistik

SAP

SIMA (Zucchetti)

SINARI

Soloplan

Solvares Logistics

TANS

Teliae

TESISQUARE

Tiramizoo

Transporeon (Trimble) Vita Software (Microlise)

North America



3G (Descartes)

Blue Yonder

C.H. Robinson

Descartes

E2open (WiseTech)

FreightWise

Full Circle TMS

Kinaxis

Manhattan

Mastery

McLeod Software

Oracle

Reconex

Shipwell

Solera Fleet Solutions

TMSfirst

TransPlus

Trimble

Turvo

Uber Freight WiseTech

