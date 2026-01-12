403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab Youth Ministers' Council Convenes In Cairo Tues., Kuwait Partaking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Executive Office of the Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers is set to convene in Cairo on Tuesday under Egypt's chairmanship, with Kuwait partaking.
The office, which comprises nine countries, including State of Kuwait, will mainly look into issues of youth and sports as well as joint Arab action, the Arab League said in a press release.
It will also refer the draft agenda and relevant resolutions to the council's 49th session due on Tuesday evening under UAE's chairmanship in the light of reports submitted by the council's committees, it added.
The ministerial meeting's agenda also includes a set of resolutions aiming at promoting programs and activities designed to promote the presence of Arab youth, including religious programs in Saudi Arabia, a peace marathon in Somalia, a cybersecurity course in Iraq, the Arab-European youth form and the Arab-Chinese youth forum. (end)
mm
The office, which comprises nine countries, including State of Kuwait, will mainly look into issues of youth and sports as well as joint Arab action, the Arab League said in a press release.
It will also refer the draft agenda and relevant resolutions to the council's 49th session due on Tuesday evening under UAE's chairmanship in the light of reports submitted by the council's committees, it added.
The ministerial meeting's agenda also includes a set of resolutions aiming at promoting programs and activities designed to promote the presence of Arab youth, including religious programs in Saudi Arabia, a peace marathon in Somalia, a cybersecurity course in Iraq, the Arab-European youth form and the Arab-Chinese youth forum. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment