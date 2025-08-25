403
Officials Say Relocation to Southern Gaza "Almost Impossible"
(MENAFN) Authorities in Gaza issued a serious warning on Sunday, stating that moving 1.3 million civilians from the northern part of the enclave to the southern region is “almost impossible.”
In an official release, the government media office emphasized that “Southern Gaza provinces cannot accommodate 1.3 million forcibly displaced people from Gaza City,” highlighting the limited capacity of the area already under strain.
This urgent alert was issued as Israeli forces continue preparations for a ground operation in Gaza City, aiming to displace residents toward the south.
Eyewitnesses reported that entire districts in northern Gaza City have been flattened by the military, with residents being instructed to evacuate southward.
The government media office also pointed out the extreme shortfall in emergency shelter.
Although Israel has recently allowed a limited amount of tents and basic shelter materials into Gaza, only around 10,000 tents have arrived.
This number represents merely 4% of the estimated 250,000 tents and mobile shelters required to accommodate the displaced population.
“This figure reflects the manipulation and delays in responding to urgent humanitarian needs,” the statement added.
Currently, the entry points into Gaza are void of additional tents or shelter materials. The media office attributed this to the intricate restrictions enforced by Israel on global aid organizations, which have significantly worsened the conditions for the displaced population.
The situation is further aggravated by the lack of safe zones in the south.
The statement stressed that “safe areas for relocation in southern Gaza are nonexistent,” explaining that the Israeli military controls close to 77% of the territory.
This control leaves no viable space for new displacements and poses severe risks to the lives of those compelled to flee.
