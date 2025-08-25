Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Modern Buildings Summit Returns To Abu Dhabi On 11Th September 2025

2025-08-25 04:15:22
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Modern Buildings Summit to Convene in Abu Dhabi on 11th September, Showcasing Smart, Sustainable, and Future-Ready Construction Solutions


Worldlink Conferences is proud to announce the upcoming Modern Buildings Summit – Abu Dhabi , set to take place on 11th September 2025 at the Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, UAE .

This premier conference will bring together leading voices in architecture, engineering, real estate, construction, and sustainability to explore how modern buildings are shaping the future of cities and infrastructure. The summit aligns with Abu Dhabi's innovation and development vision, focusing on smart technologies, sustainable design, energy efficiency, and future-ready infrastructure .

Featured Speakers Include:
  • Sultan Alharthi – Head of Sustainable Buildings Section , Department of Municipalities and Transport
  • Dr. Abeer Sajwani – Section Head – Policies and Environment, Department of Municipalities and Transport
  • Nazar Aitiev – Director of Engineering, N ational Corporation for Tourism and Hotels
  • Omar Habouch – Senior Development Manager, Majid Al Futtaim
  • Salam Ilayyan – Advisor, PMO Strategy, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre
  • Daniel Du Plessi – Technical Manager – Kingspan
  • Kourosh Salehi – Design Director and Global Design Principal, LWK + Partners
  • Georgina Bonney – Principal Sustainability Consultant, Turner & Townsend
  • Haitham Mousa – Studio Design Director, KEO Consultants
  • Kurt Moroney – Associate Director for Smart Cities, Jacobs
  • Mohammed Mansoor – Design Manager, Eagle Hills
  • Paul Paterson – CEO, Elevation Carbon
  • Husam Alhamouri – Commercial Director, MERED
  • Marwan Houry – Principal, VP of Strategy, ae7
  • Samar Hussein – Senior Associate and Design Resilience Regional Leader, Gensler Middle East
  • Raquel Morais – Associate Director Architecture, Miral
  • Imran Shaikh – Director of MEP & Specialisms, Ramboll
  • Ammar Berrou – Sr. Design and Technology Manager, Dorsch Gmbh

(Visit our website for updates regarding new speakers)

Why Attend?

The Modern Buildings Summit – Abu Dhabi is designed as a high-impact platform for knowledge exchange and business networking. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge insights, case studies, and practical strategies from experts driving transformation across the built environment.

Why Sponsor or Exhibit?
  • Position your brand alongside industry icons
  • Meet and connect with key decision-makers and government representatives
  • Showcase solutions to a curated audience of senior professionals
  • Align with Abu Dhabi's sustainability and development priorities

Event Details:

Date: 11th September 2025
Venue: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Register: #Registration

