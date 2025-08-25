403
Modern Buildings Summit Returns To Abu Dhabi On 11Th September 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Modern Buildings Summit to Convene in Abu Dhabi on 11th September, Showcasing Smart, Sustainable, and Future-Ready Construction Solutions
Worldlink Conferences is proud to announce the upcoming Modern Buildings Summit – Abu Dhabi , set to take place on 11th September 2025 at the Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, UAE . This premier conference will bring together leading voices in architecture, engineering, real estate, construction, and sustainability to explore how modern buildings are shaping the future of cities and infrastructure. The summit aligns with Abu Dhabi's innovation and development vision, focusing on smart technologies, sustainable design, energy efficiency, and future-ready infrastructure . Featured Speakers Include:
Venue: Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Register: #Registration
-
Sultan Alharthi – Head of Sustainable Buildings Section , Department of Municipalities and Transport
Dr. Abeer Sajwani – Section Head – Policies and Environment, Department of Municipalities and Transport
Nazar Aitiev – Director of Engineering, N ational Corporation for Tourism and Hotels
Omar Habouch – Senior Development Manager, Majid Al Futtaim
Salam Ilayyan – Advisor, PMO Strategy, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre
Daniel Du Plessi – Technical Manager – Kingspan
Kourosh Salehi – Design Director and Global Design Principal, LWK + Partners
Georgina Bonney – Principal Sustainability Consultant, Turner & Townsend
Haitham Mousa – Studio Design Director, KEO Consultants
Kurt Moroney – Associate Director for Smart Cities, Jacobs
Mohammed Mansoor – Design Manager, Eagle Hills
Paul Paterson – CEO, Elevation Carbon
Husam Alhamouri – Commercial Director, MERED
Marwan Houry – Principal, VP of Strategy, ae7
Samar Hussein – Senior Associate and Design Resilience Regional Leader, Gensler Middle East
Raquel Morais – Associate Director Architecture, Miral
Imran Shaikh – Director of MEP & Specialisms, Ramboll
Ammar Berrou – Sr. Design and Technology Manager, Dorsch Gmbh
-
Position your brand alongside industry icons
Meet and connect with key decision-makers and government representatives
Showcase solutions to a curated audience of senior professionals
Align with Abu Dhabi's sustainability and development priorities
