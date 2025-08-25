Modern Buildings Summit Returns To Abu Dhabi On 11Th September 2025

Worldlink Conferences is proud to announce the upcoming, set to take place on

This premier conference will bring togetherto explore how modern buildings are shaping the future of cities and infrastructure. The summit aligns with Abu Dhabi's innovation and development vision, focusing on



Sultan Alharthi – Head of Sustainable Buildings Section , Department of Municipalities and Transport

Dr. Abeer Sajwani – Section Head – Policies and Environment, Department of Municipalities and Transport

Nazar Aitiev – Director of Engineering, N ational Corporation for Tourism and Hotels

Omar Habouch – Senior Development Manager, Majid Al Futtaim

Salam Ilayyan – Advisor, PMO Strategy, Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Daniel Du Plessi – Technical Manager – Kingspan

Kourosh Salehi – Design Director and Global Design Principal, LWK + Partners

Georgina Bonney – Principal Sustainability Consultant, Turner & Townsend

Haitham Mousa – Studio Design Director, KEO Consultants

Kurt Moroney – Associate Director for Smart Cities, Jacobs

Mohammed Mansoor – Design Manager, Eagle Hills

Paul Paterson – CEO, Elevation Carbon

Husam Alhamouri – Commercial Director, MERED

Marwan Houry – Principal, VP of Strategy, ae7

Samar Hussein – Senior Associate and Design Resilience Regional Leader, Gensler Middle East

Raquel Morais – Associate Director Architecture, Miral

Imran Shaikh – Director of MEP & Specialisms, Ramboll Ammar Berrou – Sr. Design and Technology Manager, Dorsch Gmbh

Theis designed as afor knowledge exchange and business networking. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge insights, case studies, and practical strategies from experts driving transformation across the built environment.



11th September 2025
Dusit Thani, Abu Dhabi, UAE