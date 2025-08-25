403
Spain Endures Most Severe Heat Wave on Record
(MENAFN) Spain has experienced its "most intense" heat wave on record, according to Aemet, the country's meteorological authority.
The extreme weather spanned a 16-day stretch between August 3 and 18, marking a new peak in national temperature records.
In a post shared via US-based social media platform X, Aemet announced that "the recent heat wave has been the most intense since records began in Spain."
The organization reported that during the August 3–18 period, average temperatures were 4.6°C (8.1°F) above the seasonal norm—surpassing the previous high of 4.5°C set in July 2022.
Further highlighting the heat's severity, Aemet revealed that the first 20 days of August 2025 now constitute the warmest such span since at least 1961. In particular, the August 8–17 interval was the hottest 10-day period in Spain since at least 1950.
For the year so far, Aemet noted that average temperatures from January to August rank as the second highest ever recorded, trailing only behind those in 2024.
The agency also emphasized the escalating pattern of heat waves in terms of duration, geographical spread, and severity—trends it links directly to climate change.
Aemet pointed out, "That four of the five most intense heat waves have occurred since 2019 is not a coincidence. Not every summer will always be warmer than the previous one; however, the trend toward more extreme summers is clear. The keys: adaptation and climate change mitigation."
Looking ahead, Aemet forecasted rising temperatures over the coming days, though there could be a decline by the end of August.
Meanwhile, the country is still grappling with persistent wildfires that erupted earlier this month.
Although some progress has been made in controlling the blazes, firefighting teams remain active in the northwest, where 15 fires are still burning, according to a national broadcaster.
