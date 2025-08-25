GBP/USD Signal 25/08: Inverse Head-And-Shoulders (Chart)
- Buy the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3700. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the GBP/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.3400. Add a stop-loss at 1.3700.
A Fed rate cut will come at a time when most analysts expect the Bank of England to maintain interest rates intact following the recent inflation data. A report by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) showed that that the core and the headline consumer inflation data rose to 3.8% in July, while the retail price index shot up to 4.8%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewGBP/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the GBP/USD exchange rate rebounded to a high of 1.3540 after the Powell speech. It has formed a bullish engulfing chart pattern, which happens when a positive candle covers a small bullish one fully.The pair has also formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern, another highly bullish reversal sign. It also remains above the 50-day and 25-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising, a move that will be confirmed if it moves above the neckline at 1.3587. If this happens, the next key level to watch will be at 1.3700.Ready to trade our free trading signals ? We've made a list of the best UK forex brokers worth using.
